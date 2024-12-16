Elon Musk Reveals What He and Barron Trump Talked About 'All Night' at Mar-a-Lago Dinner

Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago was anything but ordinary. While the festivities featured signature DJing, dancing, and high-profile guests, a quieter moment between Elon Musk and Barron Trump became the talk of the internet. Videos from the night showed Barron initially looking quiet and reserved as the party began. But the scene shifted when the youngest Trump child was seen in a deep conversation with Musk, as reported by The List.

I was discussing consciousness & video games with Barron — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2024

The event, hosted by President-elect Donald Trump, included Elon, his mother Maye Musk, and Trump’s family, including Melania Trump, Tiffany Trump, Eric Trump, and Eric’s wife, Lara Trump. Musk later responded to a post on X (formerly Twitter), confirming their topic of conversation: “I was discussing consciousness and video games with Barron.” Elon's mother added her thoughts by retweeting the post and writing, “They were talking all night. Barron is very smart,” with heart-eye emojis.

They were talking all night. Barron is very smart. 😍😍 https://t.co/Fc3Byb8XMC — Maye musk (@mayeModelX) November 29, 2024

Online users reacted quickly, sharing comments about Barron’s interests and humorously discussing his future. One person joked, “Just wait until @BarronXSpaces starts posting on X and then you can stream with him." Another added, "Did you also discuss expanding the human consciousness and go beyond earth civilisation? Also, does he play Diablo IV?" One compared Barron to John F. Kennedy Jr., saying, "Barron is a knockout like John F Kennedy Jr was !! Handsome, brains and integrity!"

Consciousness - ah yes, common, light chatter around the dinner table. 😆 — TheModernFederalist (@ModernFed) November 29, 2024

Some even pointed out Elon's involvement in the Trump family. One user said, "Elon really has become an adopted Trump family member." Another jokingly quipped, "Elon has residency now at Mar-a-Lago." One more user criticized the tech mogul for not being with his own family. "Barron looks like he wants attention from his dad, and Elon is getting the attention from him. Why isn’t Elon with his 10 kids on Thanksgiving or at least a couple of them?"

Trump, Melania, Elon, Maye Musk, Tiffany, and Barron at MAL last night for Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/c51DTfUOS0 — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) November 29, 2024

Elon has been closely connected to Donald since Election Day, even being nominated to head the Department of Government Efficiency. This close bond has led some to jokingly call Elon an 'honorary member' of the Trump family. Moreover, this glimpse into Barron’s personality added to the fascination surrounding the 18-year-old NYU freshman.

According to the New York Post, John Morgan, founder of the Morgan & Morgan law firm, also weighed in on Barron’s intelligence. He said Barron was 'far smarter' than Kamala Harris’ campaign team, pointing to his strategic advice during the campaign. According to Morgan, Barron played a key role in suggesting that his father appear on podcasts like The Joe Rogan Experience.

"It turns out that Barron Trump, who looks like a runway model, was telling his father, ‘You need to go on podcasts, you need to go on Joe Rogan,’” Morgan said. Lara also shared something similar in a Valuetainment podcast episode, describing his unique personality and wit. "He's really smart, he's very cool, very entertaining, he is his father's son. He is always throwing ideas out there. He is going to do really incredible things."