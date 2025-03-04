Elon Musk Makes Harsh Comment on Zelenskyy Following His Controversial Statement on War With Russia

Both parties have remained firm on their stances since Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s disastrous meeting. While both Trump and JD Vance have criticized Zelenskyy, and the President almost threatened him regarding America’s aid to Ukraine in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Zelenskyy does not seem to be visibly affected by any of it.

After their meeting, Trump confirmed that America would halt sending military aid to Ukraine. This meant that not only would whatever had not yet touched Ukrainian soil be immediately stopped, but the chances of future shipments remained uncertain.

True. As distasteful as it is, Zelensky should be offered some kind of amnesty in a neutral country in exchange for a peaceful transition back to democracy in Ukraine. https://t.co/ZpF6nLIDtw — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2025

What escalated matters even more was Zelenskyy’s statement that the end of their war with Russia was “still very, very far away,” as per AP News. This led to Trump posting on Truth Social, saying, “This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelensky, and America will not put up with it for much longer.”

Elon Musk, who has been actively involved in the government since Trump came into power, unsurprisingly commented on this matter, and as expected, he tweeted in favor of Trump. The tech billionaire posted on his own platform, “Zelensky wants a forever war, a never-ending graft meat grinder. This is evil.”

Trump’s decision to stop sending aid to Ukraine is an attempt to put Zelenskyy in a situation that would force him to rethink his handling of the war. Given Trump’s good relationship with Putin, his decision seems natural.

During the recent White House press conference, the American President also made it clear that if Zelenskyy did not comply or think about bringing a peaceful end to the war, he might not be in power for long.

Trump said, “It should not be that hard a deal to make. It could be made very fast. Now, maybe somebody doesn’t want to make a deal, and if somebody doesn’t want to make a deal, I think that person won’t be around very long. That person will not be listened to very long.”

This clearly shows how Trump is willing to deal with the whole situation sternly. Musk also made more statements that echoed Trump’s voice, saying that Zelenskyy wants a “forever war” because he does not want to “lose his spotlight on the international stage.”

It should also be noted here that Candace Owens, the American political commentator, has also appeared to be quite critical of Zelenskyy after his successful visit to the UK. Owens seemed to believe that Zelenskyy should try to do something rather than “begging” around.

However, with all this going on, Zelenskyy has kept himself strong and maintained his position. He not only boldly announced that the war situation with Russia is far from over, but he has also not appeared to be threatened by Trump’s words or Musk’s tweets.

With Tesla owner now joining the Zelenskyy situation, it remains to be seen what the Trump-Musk duo will come up with next and how that affects America’s relationship with Ukraine.