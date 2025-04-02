Elon Musk Leaks Social Security Fraud Arrest Plan—Law Officials are Frustrated!

Elon Musk, the tech billionaire-turned-government efficiency czar, isn’t exactly known for keeping things low-key. But his latest revelation—a very casual remark about an upcoming Social Security fraud arrest has left top law enforcement officials scrambling and frustrated, sources told ABC News.

During a live-streamed tele-rally on Monday night, Musk dropped the bombshell while he was speaking to his more than 200 million followers. On the question whether U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi would take action against Social Security fraud, Musk didn’t hesitate.

“Yes. In fact, I believe someone is going to be arrested tomorrow,” he said.

He made the comment in support of conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brad Schimel. And, it immediately raised eyebrows. Someone reviewing an arrest before it happens is very unlikely because it could compromise ongoing investigations or put those involved at risk.

Musk went on to detail the alleged crime, as he even claimed that the suspect had stolen 400,000 Social Security numbers and was selling them along with other personal identification data to help fraudsters siphon money from the system. Musk didn’t disclose though that how he learned about the case. Sources familiar with the matter confirmed that he was referring to an active federal probe.

Not surprising that the law enforcement officials weren’t pleased. Investigators mostly keep such cases under wraps until an arrest is made. Unfortunately, Musk’s disclosure caught them off guard.

Musk has LEAKED that an arrest is imminent. But it is for someone who is stealing Seniors’ identifying information from SS that they later sell on the dark web. That info can be used to steal a Senior’s SS payment; but would not generate additional payments. NOT what was promised — Biden Crime Family Hitman (@charchar571) April 2, 2025

When pressed for comment, the White House referred to the Justice Department, which has yet to respond.

Musk’s involvement with government agencies isn’t new, but his role in uncovering Social Security fraud has raised concerns about potential overreach. As the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE),a division created under the Trump administration, Musk has embedded teams inside the Social Security Administration to root out inefficiencies and fraud.

Musk further stated, “And yes, we are going to be prosecuting people. The Attorney General is taking action.”

Antonio Gracias, a former Tesla board member and longtime Musk ally, has also been working with DOGE at the SSA. At a Wisconsin rally just a day before Musk’s live stream, Gracias claimed their team had already referred multiple cases for prosecution which also includes allegations involving undocumented immigrants improperly receiving benefits and even registering to vote. These claims have to be further verified.

NEW: Sources tell ABC News that top law enforcement officials are frustrated by recent comments from Elon Musk where he disclosed advanced knowledge of a planned arrest related to alleged social security fraud.@KFaulders has more. pic.twitter.com/CtFHm7Jo5f — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) April 2, 2025

“The system is set up for max inclusion, max payouts, and minimum oversight,” Gracias told the crowd. “We found 1.3 million undocumented immigrants already on Medicaid. We also discovered individuals registered to vote in this population, and some have even cast ballots.”

The Justice Department is tight-lipped on the matter. As of now, one thing is clear. Musk’s growing role in government affairs is making waves, and not everyone is thrilled about it.