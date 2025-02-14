“Elon Musk is a Parasite”—Billionaire Slammed For Controversial Sydney Sweeney Meme

Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, has multiplied his fame and influence in the last few weeks by jumping into politics. He joined hands with Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential elections, which earned him the position of special government employee as soon as Trump sworn in as the 47th POTUS of America.

In January 2025, Musk was appointed as the head of DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency). The newly structured temporary department’s task is to reduce wasteful and fraudulent spending of the federal government. DOGE started its operation as soon as it was created and USAID became the first target of it, pushing thousands of employees out of work.

Musk and Trump’s decision received polarized reactions from the citizens, however, they both believe that it’s in the best interest of the country. Recently, he also suggested to seize the FEMA grant to New York City under which migrants are provided with shelter, food and medical assistance. Trump administration quickly acted on Musk’s advice and took back $80 million.

Celebrating the same, Musk shared a meme on social media with Sydney Sweeney’s image on it. The text on the meme reads, “Watching Trump slash federal programs knowing it doesn’t affect you because you’re not a member of the Parasite Class.”

While sharing the meme, Musk made a laughing emoji and wrote, “Why 90% of America loves DOGE.”

This isn’t going well with several social media users. An X user named Celina lashed out at the billionaire as she wrote, “He’s calling people who receive any kind of federal assistance “parasites” while profiting heavily from every single government benefit he can get. The only parasite I see is Elon Musk. I’m so tired and disgusted.”

She wrote in another tweet, “Honestly, don’t think she’ll (Sydney Sweeney) be happy about her using her image.” However, someone reminded her: “She’s a republican lmao.”

Prior to this, Musk was also slammed by Democrat Brad Lander who is current serving as New York City Comptroller. He accused Musk of robbing $80 million from NYC. As the White House took back the grants that were allocated for FEMA’s Shelter and Service Program, Lander called it “highway robbery”.

“Elon Musk, with no legal authority, illegally seized federal funds from New Yorkers,” he further wrote in his social media post.

However, Trump followers have supported Musk ever since he revealed in his social media post, “The DOGE team just discovered that FEMA sent $59M LAST WEEK to luxury hotels in New York City to house illegal migrants. Sending this money violated the law and is in gross insubordination to the President’s executive order.”

“That money is meant for American disaster relief and instead is being spent on high end hotels for illegals! A clawback demand will be made today to recoup those funds,” he further added.

His suggestions were quickly taken into consideration by Donald Trump. After seizure of the funds, The White House Press Secretary said, “Sending 59 million bucks to a migrant hotel to house illegal immigrants when there are still people in North Carolina and California who have not received FEMA funding is not something that this administration is going to tolerate.”