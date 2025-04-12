Elon Musk Hit with Obscene Memes as Federal Workers Clap Back After Brutal Mass Firing

Federal workers are bringing it back to the South African billionaire, Elon Musk, and there has been a meme war that features different types of explicit pictures along with messages, coming as a response to his images. DOGE, or the Department of Government Efficiency, which Elon Musk leads, has brought in a huge overhaul of the federal workforce, which resulted in thousands of people loosing their jobs, that too with little or no prior notice.

The layoffs emerged with a series of demands, which started from asking the workers to state clearly why they deserve to keep their jobs and, in another instance, it is also threatening to fire them in case they didn’t respond to the, “What did you do last week?” email. Concerning this situation, quite naturally, tons of federal employees have retaliated against the impossible conditions brought in by the DOGE, with several among them joining in a nationwide protest against the administration’s policies.

It comes just a week after Trump suffered a mental collapse after a ‘senile’ moment on stage in the middle of a speech and was caught out when overheard making an outrageous brag to his friends.

The President of the American Federation Government Employees, Everett Kelly stated, “The American people are saying, you know what, Elon Musk?” told Rolling Stone, “The American people are saying, you know what, Elon Musk? We’re not buying what you’re selling. We believe you to be a liar.”

No, what bothers us is not cutting waste & fraud it’s the folks that went to work every day, did their jobs well & that were needed who lost them not due to poor performance, waste or fraud but rather due to your arbitrary layoffs & cuts.

Why can’t you & yours understand that?! pic.twitter.com/SRSyy0hGBD — Says Phoebe (@phe_parker) April 6, 2025

As the Tesla takedown was highly publicized, federal workers are leaving no stones unturned in resisting Elon Musk’s wishes. Sources state that the emails that Musk has had sent to federal employees have been intentionally ‘dickish’ that a significant number of people didn’t take it well and one Trump administration official called “very rude” pranks and replies.

As per them some of these crude responses include per messages reviewed by Rolling Stone, different types of content with urine and feces, and also some graphics sexual pictures.

One former employee, who told Rolling Stone they replied with an image of a human butthole, said: “I know Elon probably won’t see it, but I hope he sees it.”

According to them, Elon Musk doesn’t seem to be caring much about the backlash, that has led to huge layoffs, and people being fired, with he being sharing the crass responses along with stories from the federal employees who claim their lives being wrecked due to this and the associates and confidants laugh and cry emojis

There hasn’t been mush time that the social security administration has came into being, but now it seems like that it is under threat. Elon Musk, along with his DOGE have started making cuts and several changes affecting the employees. Musk previously claimed that there are “extreme levels of fraud” going on within the administration, but provided no evidence.