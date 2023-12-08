Elon Musk Has This Unfiltered Advice for Taylor Swift After Her Time’s Person of the Year Win

Elon Musk, the billionaire tech mogul and former Time's Person of the Year, recently extended his congratulations to Taylor Swift, who was named the 2023 Person of the Year by Time magazine. Musk, who received the prestigious title in 2021, took to his social media platform to share his well wishes with Swift. However, Musk humorously cautioned Swift about the potential challenges her social life might face after receiving the honor, drawing on his own experience.

In 2021, Musk was recognized as 'Person of the Year' for his contributions to solving global challenges and driving daring transformations in society. Since then, Musk has been involved in various controversies, including a highly publicized custody battle with his ex-girlfriend Grimes. Despite his challenges, Musk offered Swift a piece of advice based on his own journey, highlighting the potential risk of a popularity decline following the award.

.@samlansky has such a wondrous way with words, and I’ve loved reading his pieces for over a decade. If you’ve ever been around him, you know he’s just the best type of person: Curious. Interested. Hilarious. Intriguing and intrigued. I have tRuSt iSSueS when it comes to… pic.twitter.com/kAgIIcPI1f — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 6, 2023

Swift's recognition as 'Person of the Year' is a testament to her exceptional achievements in 2023. The award, which traditionally acknowledges individuals or events with significant global influence, was granted to Swift for her remarkable success as an artist. Breaking records with her Eras Tour, Swift achieved the second-highest-grossing tour of all time, accumulating an estimated $906 million in revenue to date. Her album 1989 (Taylor's Version) also set records as the fastest-selling vinyl record since 1991, with 580,000 copies sold between October 27 and November 1.

Some risk of popularity decline after this award. I speak from experience lol. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 7, 2023

Acknowledging Swift's accomplishments, Musk's warning resonates with his own experiences, suggesting that increased visibility and accolades may bring challenges, including potential declines in popularity. Musk, who remains the richest person in the world, faced his share of controversies and criticisms, particularly related to his activities on social media. It's important to note Musk's recent comments at The New York Times DealBook Summit, where he bluntly responded to companies that paused ad buys on X. His confrontational approach garnered attention and added to the ongoing scrutiny surrounding him.

JUST IN: Thousands of users are canceling Disney+ subscriptions after Elon Musk told CEO Bob Iger to "go f*ck yourself" for blackmailing him over advertising on X. pic.twitter.com/NEFtHZJoGn — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) November 30, 2023

Musk's journey from being Time's Person of the Year in 2021 to his current endeavors, including the acquisition and rebranding of Twitter as X, highlights the complexities of maintaining public favor. As Swift expressed gratitude for the Time magazine cover and the positive words from various figures in her life, Musk's warning sparked a mix of reactions from social media users. Some dismissed the possibility of Swift's popularity declining, citing the timelessness of her music while others acknowledged the challenges that recognition and awards can bring. One of the x users wrote, "Taylor Swift needs ABSOLUTELY NO advice from Musk …"

In conclusion, Musk's advice to Swift adds an interesting perspective to her recent accolade. As both individuals have experienced the highs and lows of public perception, Musk's cautionary words serve as a reminder of the complexities that accompany widespread recognition and success.

