Elon Musk Has a Savage Reply as Donald Trump Allegedly Plans to Part Ways With Him!

The news of Elon Musk stepping down as Donald Trump‘s advisor and DOGE head spread like wildfire on April 2. Politico reported that the president has told his inner circle that Musk will be leaving his current role as governing partner in the coming weeks. A day after the news went viral, the White House and the billionaire himself have addressed it on social media.

Politico mentioned that although Trump remains pleased with Musk and the work done by his department, both he and Musk feel that its time for the latter to return to his businesses and “take on a supporting role”.

The report further mentioned that the decision was taken as several Trump administration insiders and outside allies think of Musk as a “political liability”.

As the portal’s correspondent Rachael Bade tweeted the news, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt quickly rubbished the report by tweeting, “This ‘scoop’ is garbage.” She added, “Elon Musk and President Trump have both *publicly* stated that Elon will depart from public service as a special government employee when his incredible work at DOGE is complete.”

Musk has now added that the news of him stepping down is definitely “fake news”.

His supporters are happy to know that Musk isn’t quitting his political career even though he is suffering major losses with boycotts and vandalism against Tesla. A supporter tweeted, “Thank you, Elon! Even though I lost a lot of money on TSLA stock, I know what you’re doing is very tough, and you’re doing it because you’re a patriot! I’m with you 100% and will not sell my TSLA position! Thank you so much from a grateful American for everything you’re doing!”

“Great! Please stay!” wrote another fan.

On the other hand, Trump is aware that Musk will return to handling his business sooner or later. While talking to reporters on Monday, the president said, “I think he’s been amazing, but I also think he’s got a big company to run … And at some point, he’s going to be going back. He wants to.”

However, he added, “I’d keep him as long as I could keep him.”

Meanwhile, when Larry Kudlow asked Musk during a Fox interview if he was going to go another year, the Tesla CEO replied, “Yeah, I think so.”

Well, it’s certain that Musk isn’t leaving Trump’s side anytime soon. And nor does Trump want him to leave.