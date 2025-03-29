Elon Musk Has a Message for Grandmothers Worried About Receiving Their Social Security Money!

Given the kind of reputation that the Elon Musk led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has accumulated since it came to being, Musk recently tried to give the American citizens a better view of his department as he brought some senior leadership to public view on Thursday night’s Fox interview.

There were seven advisory members who appeared alongside Musk, and the billionaire was far from being modest about the kind of work that DOGE has been doing. Musk said, “This is a revolution, and I think it might be the biggest revolution in government since the original revolution. But at the end of the day, America will be in much better shape.”

By saying so, he drew a comparison between George Washington defeating the British Empire and his team firing the National Park rangers. Musk’s advisors who participated in the interview with him included ultra rich engineers, bankers, executives, and other big shots of the industry.

The core conclusion of whatever Musk and his team said in the interview highlighted the fact that they believe DOGE to be the only savior of America. Musk said, “If we don’t do this, we’re sunk. Unless we’re successful, the ship of America will sink.” He further added, “The government is not efficient, and there is a lot of waste and fraud, so we feel confident that a 15 percent reduction can be done without affecting any of the critical government services.”

PART 1: Bret Baier interview with Elon Musk and DOGE breakdown: – The goal is to reduce the Federal Deficit by $1 trillion dollars

– Reduce the spending by 15% by eliminating waste and fraud

– 15% reduction can be done without affecting any of the critical government services

Since the interview seemed like an attempt to do some damage control because of DOGE’s reckless slashing of various federal government departments, host Baier did not ask Musk questions about how a judge has ruled DOGE’s destruction of the USAID “likely violated the Constitution.” He also did not ask him about how the halt in the program that was to provide AIDS medication has resulted in the death of children.

However, the recent chaos surrounding Social Security was included in the interview as the agency, on which some 73 million people rely was targeted by DOGE as Musk baselessly claimed that a huge chunk of people were fraudulently claiming the benefits. To questions on this, Musk simply said, “We’re gonna make sure that the website stays online,” showing how he did not want to have a conversation on this topic and wanted to move on to other things that would help him to show how DOGE is doing a great service to America.

Baier not wanting to close the chapter right then and there, mentioned, “I think that most people, common sense-wise, would say the fraud’s got to end. They’re concerned about the 94-year-old grandmother who skips a check or somehow doesn’t get what she’s supposed to get.”

To this, Musk said, “And what we’re trying to say is actually that the 94-year-old grandmother is actually, as a result of DOGE’s work, going to get her check. She’s not going to be robbed by fraudsters like she’s getting robbed today, and the solvency of the federal government will ensure that she continues to receive those social security checks.”

However, whatever Musk and his band of advisors say, DOGE’s damage on the country is quite visible as a huge number of federal workers are hitting rock bottom out of anxiety and the sheer absurdness of the situation. Musk recently claimed that a certain section of the American society will be receiving DOGE checks worth $5000, another claim of his, which experts have said not to have much valid basis at all.

As Musk’s DOGE continues its damaging effects on the federal government departments, it remains to be seen how this interview is taken by the people and if Musk indeed makes sure to control some of the damage that has already been done.