Elon Musk’s Epic Twitter Clash With Jon Stewart Over Propaganda, Epstein, and Democracy

Tech mogul Elon Musk and television host Jon Stewart were involved in a fiery online debate.

The feud began after Musk criticized a segment on Stewart’s podcast The Weekly Show, which discussed the impact of his platform, X (formerly Twitter), on democracy.

The Tesla founder purchased the social media platform on October 28, 2022, for $44 billion. Musk laid off several employees, revamped the subscription service, and formed a content moderation council before officially taking over. During the segment, Stewart argued that Musk exaggerated concerns about undocumented voting and spread fear and misinformation.

He said, “Musk has pushed this idea that undocumented, non-citizen voting is rampant, it is sowing the seeds of our destruction, and we cannot do it.”

The 63-year-old media personality accused Musk of shaping public discourse through X’s algorithm. The New York native claimed that while Musk and his fans say uncensored content reveals the truth and shifts public opinion, the platform’s algorithm reportedly encourages misleading content, especially from right-wing sources. Additionally, Stewart allegedly claimed that Musk is behind X’s algorithm and “designs” how right-wing information is displayed.

According to The Daily Beast, Stewart said, “He is a far more relevant actor in the warping of our democracy, through his money and his algorithm, than any measure of undocumented, non-citizen voting will ever be.”

Jon Stewart invites Elon Musk onto the Daily Show after Musk calls him a propagandist.

Will Elon do it or chicken out again? pic.twitter.com/lpsNq6fi2Q — Draft Jon Stewart 2028 (@Stewart_2028) March 20, 2026

He explained what Elon Musk’s supporters would say about the current algorithm and added, “I think his people’s argument would be: First Amendment has primacy; people move to the right because they learn the truth.”

Elon Musk responded briefly on social media, calling Jon Stewart “an extremely skilled propagandist disguised as a truth-teller.” Stewart fired back, labeling the SpaceX founder a “propagandist.” An hour later, Musk took another jab, telling Stewart, “Stop being so humble.”

Previously, Stewart had invited Musk to appear on his show for a direct conversation. It is unclear whether the two public figures ever met, though Musk said he would appear on The Daily Show if the interview aired unedited. That negotiation never materialized after Musk stopped responding to text messages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Comedy Central UK (@comedycentraluk)

Jon Stewart is also the host of The Daily Show, which has run since 1996. He hosted the program from January 1999 to August 2015 before taking a hiatus. Stewart returned to it in February 2024. Meanwhile, the richest man and his team of X have faced ongoing criticism, particularly over how the platform handles misinformation.

Previously, analysts argued that changes under his ownership made it easier for false claims to spread and confuse the public who rely on the platform for political updates. Back in February, Jon Stewart shared his public reaction after seeing Elon Musk’s name in the controversial Epstein files.

Jon Stewart opened “The Daily Show” with a shocking revelation: his name appears in the Epstein files. But it’s not what you think… the host — or “somebody like” him — was floated by Epstein and producer Barry Josephson as a possible narrator for a Woody Allen project. “Excuse… — Variety (@Variety) February 3, 2026

Musk’s name appeared alongside his brother, Kimbal Musk, and other influential figures, including Bill Gates, Bill Clinton, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, a former royal, Donald Trump, and others.

The late-night show host mocked Musk, saying the billionaire appeared to panic over the Epstein revelations, posting about it repeatedly. He noted that Elon Musk should “slow down” and added that if he wanted to attend parties, he could have done so without the help of a s– offender like Jeffrey Epstein.