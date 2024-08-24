Elizabeth Warren Steals the Show at the DNC With a Perfectly Timed Couch Joke

Senator Elizabeth Warren brought the house down at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday night with a joke that was as brutal as it was timely. Famous for her sharp wit and fierce critiques, Warren seized the moment to roast both Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, with a quip that cleverly played off a viral internet meme, proving once again that she’s not just a policy wonk but also got serious comedic chops. She said, “Trust Donald Trump and JD Vance to look out for your family? Shoot, I wouldn’t trust them to move my couch.”

As Warren took the stage, the energy in the United Arena was electric. The crowd’s applause was deafening, with Warren taking a moment to soak in the overwhelming support. Dressed in her signature blue, the senator was visibly pleased as she mouthed ‘thank you’ to the cheering crowd. She remarked, “You know what I love best about Kamala Harris? Kamala Harris can’t be bought— and she can’t be bossed around. You know what else I love about Kamala? She gets it. We need to make life more affordable for working people,” as reported by the Daily Mail.

As per HuffPost, Warren praised Harris, contrasting her dedication to working families to Trump’s self-serving behavior. She exclaimed, “We need to make life more affordable for working people. Donald Trump, the felon, has no plans to lower costs for families. He doesn’t know how, and basically, he doesn’t really care. When did he ever fill up a gas tank or worry about a grocery bill? The only bills he worries about are from his criminal defense lawyers.”

Warren was not the only one to roast Trump at the DNC convention. President Joe Biden didn’t mince words either when he stressed, “Yet, I believe then and I believe now, that progress was and is possible. Justice is achievable, and our best days are not behind us. They are before us…With a grateful heart, I stand before you now on this August night to report that democracy has prevailed. Democracy has delivered, and now democracy must be preserved. I hope you know how grateful I am to all of you. Giving my word as a Biden, I can honestly say I’m more optimistic about the future than I was when I was elected as a 29-year-old United States senator.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Astrid Riecken

He further added, “Violent crime has dropped to the lowest level of more than 50 years, and crime will keep coming down when we put a prosecutor in the Oval Office instead of a convicted felon. We have had one of the most extraordinary four years of progress ever, period. Just think about it. COVID-19 no longer controls our lives. We have gone from economic crisis to the strongest economy in the entire world.”