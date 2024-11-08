Eagle-Eyed Fans Points Out Jessica Simpson's One Mistake in Her Back-To-School Snap with Kids

Jessica Simpson posted a happy-go-lucky back-to-school snap of her three children on her Instagram profile. While there is nothing problematic in the photograph per se, fans took an issue with her caption. She wrote, "Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie y'all make your Mom beam with smiles and grace. Keep on showin' up for yourselves with each step of the way through this new school year!"

Though most of her fans sent love her way, a handful of eagle-eyed people raised concern about revealing the school's name. In the photo carousel, the kids are wearing their polo shirts and the name of their school is visible to all. This detail drew backlash from fans with one of them, @jordycray, suggesting, "Jess, may want to blur out the school's name & repost." Another fan, @lynda.morris, echoed, "Why would you post the name of your child's school on social media?!" @tinav154181 shared the same concern, "I would have blurred the kid's school emblem on their shirts. Beautiful family." @funnymommy08 added, "So cute but high risk posting their school babe." @wild_flower_65 saw eye-to-eye, Why would you publicly post your kids' school name?! I'm not famous but no way I'd share where my kid goes to school publicly. This is wild."

Meanwhile, a few of them said it wouldn't matter. For instance, @nikip78 commented, "We all know where they go to school already, same as Kim Kardashian's kids." @_.pretty_. miss agreed, "Lol, people relax. Even without her posting the badge of the school, I would've known which school they go to. Same uniform as the Kardashian kids." The majority of her fans just gushed over the cute family portrait, echoing, "Gorgeous family, Jessica."

The 44-year-old is a mother to three children- 12-year-old Maxwell, 11-year-old Ace, and 5-year-old Birdie whom she shares with her husband Eric Johnson, as per E! News. The kids were captured smiling alongside their mother in the first photograph, followed by some silly and funny poses in the subsequent snaps. Simpson opted for a bright lime green slip-dress, round oversized sunglasses, and low-rise leopard print boots for the first day of her kids' school. Meanwhile, her children rocked their school uniforms with her daughters in white and black t-shirts paired with blue and black mini checkered skirts and her son in a red t-shirt and beige shorts.

Jessica Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson seen at JFK Airport on September 18, 2018. Image Source: Photo by Robert Kamau | Getty Images

Simpson, who embraced motherhood for the first time in 2012, told PEOPLE how becoming a mother contributed to her confidence levels, "It wasn't until I became a mother that I learned to celebrate what a woman's body can do. I am more confident now after three kids than I was at 25!"

In addition, she said that she's passing on the confidence and her message of empowerment to her daughters Maxwell and Birdie, and wants them to know that "they are uniquely and truly beautiful from the inside out."