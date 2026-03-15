Dyshan Best Police Shooting: Officer Having ‘Mild Anxiety Attack’ Took Ambulance Sent for Dying Man, Report Reveals

Authorities are facing questions over racial prejudice after they made a Black man who was shot by the police wait for 10 minutes, while using an ambulance to transport a white officer who was experiencing “mild anxiety attacks.”

The Black man, identified as 39-year-old Dyshan Best, sustained serious injuries after being shot in the back by the cops as he tried to flee. Despite an ambulance responding to the scene almost immediately, the officers used it for their colleague instead.

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Best succumbed to his injuries following the shooting. A new state investigation report by Inspector General Eliot Prescott was released on Tuesday, March 10. It detailed the aftermath of the shooting and raised serious questions over the alleged negligence of the on-duty officers.

The report states that Best was carrying a gun, and the pursuing officer only shot him as they feared for their own safety. The incident took place on March 31, 2025, in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Police shoot man who dies after ambulance takes officer to hospital instead https://t.co/0QsEdlwCew pic.twitter.com/n0UXCq0rJJ — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) March 12, 2026

​On that day, someone called 911 to report an altercation among 30 people. When the cops arrived, one eyewitness pointed toward an SUV carrying two men and reported that they were carrying guns.

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The report also notes that following the encounter, the initial ambulance arrived at the scene at 6:02 p.m.

However, officers present at the scene used the vehicle to transport a fellow officer who was experiencing severe distress, instead of using it to attend a bleeding Best. The second ambulance eventually arrived at 6:12 p.m., and Best was admitted to the hospital at 6:22 p.m.

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Best eventually passed away at 7:41 p.m., owing to the gunshot wound that impacted his liver and right kidney. However, the report doesn’t specify whether he could have been saved had he been taken to the hospital sooner.

Bridgeport, CT🚔 ⚠️JUSTIFIED⚠️ •Dyshan Best was suspected of pointing a 🔫 during a fight.

•Dyshan ran from police & brandished a 🔫 …pointing it behind him, at the officer, during the foot chase.

•The officer responded w/ deadly force💥💥💥 •The Best family accused… pic.twitter.com/Q5LIKRhVFp — police.law.news (@policelawnews) March 9, 2026

​Paramedics who were in the ambulance revealed that the officer, Perrotta, stated that she didn’t need treatment. She reportedly said, “I am fine; I just needed to get out of here.”

However, the report cites that one of her colleagues described her as “visibly hysterical (crying and breathing rapidly) and had blood all over her uniform.” According to The Independent, Perrotta is currently out on administrative leave.

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Best’s niece, Tatiana Barrett, called the incident a murder. She said that Best’s family believes he would have survived if he had gotten treated on time. “Honestly, it’s heartbreaking hearing all these details. We were looking for justice. In our community, we don’t know what justice looks like. We want justice for my uncle. We truly believe he was murdered.”

Speaking on behalf of the Bridgeport police, Shawnna White stated that the police department’s Internal Affairs Division will be conducting its own separate investigation on the matter.