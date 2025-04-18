“Dumbest President Ever”—Donald Trump Slammed Over Bizarre Congo Comment

Donald Trump has earned himself the title of the “Dumbest President Ever” after his concise reply to a question about the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The Republican’s answer to the question quickly went viral after it caught the attention of netizens.

The moment came during Trump’s recent speech in the Oval Office. In the clip that is now going viral, the President admits that he doesn’t exactly know the geographical whereabouts of the country. “Many people come from the Congo. I don’t know what that is,” the 78-year-old can be heard saying in the video.

Trump: “The Congo in Africa. Many, many people come from the Congo. I don’t know what that is, but they came from the Congo.”pic.twitter.com/WUaYfYDfdX — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 18, 2025

Netizens were quick to note Trump’s shortcomings and did not hold back from commenting on them. One user took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to post the clip and express their disapproval. The same user labelled Trump’s statement to be an “unbelievable showing of stupidity.”

“He’s not even saying that he doesn’t know where it is. He’s saying he doesn’t know ‘what’ that is,” one user commented. Another added, “This isn’t just ignorance; it’s a dangerous blind spot for someone who once held the nuclear codes. We deserve better than a president who can’t find Africa on a map.”

A third noted how Trump’s “cluelessness” is a “new low.” The same user added, “Geography matters when you’re leading a nation.” Others blatantly labelled the Republican as the “dumbest President ever.” Some even called him an “embarrassment” to the nation.

Trump’s clueless Congo comment is an embarrassment. A president should know basic geography, not flaunt ignorance on the world stage. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) April 18, 2025

On the other hand, a few people jumped to Trump’s defense. “He’s the most honest President we’ve ever had,” one pointed out.

“I mean 99 percent of Americans couldn’t find Congo on a map of Congo soooooooo,” another added in defense of the President. “He meant he didn’t understand why so many ppl are coming from the Congo. Nice try,” a third pointed out.

People’s being baffled at Trump’s response is no surprise given the fact that the US is currently in the middle of striking a massive deal with the nation. Erik Prince, who is a loyal Trump supporter, has reached a deal with Congo.

Prince has reportedly agreed to help the Democratic Republic of Congo secure and tax its mineral resources. Both nations are yet to reach a final agreement on the matter. What role the US government would be playing in the process has still not been disclosed.

Reports say that @realErikDPrince, the former CEO of private military firm Blackwater, is leading a team that is helping the Democratic Republic of Congo secure & tax its mineral wealth.#ChannelAfrica Correspondent Jean-Noel Bamweze discusses with Thabiso Lehoko#AfricaUpdate pic.twitter.com/lbcwscyntz — Channel Africa (@channelafrica1) April 18, 2025

According to a Reuters report, Congo’s motive behind signing the deal with the US is to reap “more revenue from an industry marred by smuggling and corruption.” Congo has previously come forward to propose a “minerals-for-security” deal to the US government to tackle the problem of Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in the region.

Erik Prince was famously known for being the CEO of Blackwater until 2009. The American businessman founded the private military company in 1997 and eventually sold it in 2010. Former U.S. officials have noted how Congo could benefit from hiring security contractors like Prince to resolve their problems.