Drunk Passenger’s Mid-Air Racial Rant Forces Flight Attendant to Use Zip Ties – Fellow Passenger Jumps In to Help

A drunk passenger who got into an altercation with a flight attendant on board has been taken into custody. The man who was reportedly “agitated” during his journey got drunk and started throwing around racial slurs while inconveniencing other passengers on board.

David Leroy Carter has been arrested following the scene he caused on a Breeze Airways flight. It all started when he started feeling “agitated” 4 hours into his journey, according to an NBC Los Angeles report.

The Grand Junction Police Department revealed that the “intoxicated” man had to be placed in restraints due to his erratic behavior. The crew onboard restrained him twice while he managed to “break free both times.”

The flight that was flying from Norfolk, Virginia, to Los Angeles had to make an emergency landing in Colorado following the man’s antics. A video that was posted to TikTok shows how the altercation between Carter and the flight attendants unfolded.

The video opens with a crew member struggling to put zip ties on the man’s hand in order to restrain him. The 46-year-old manages to break free while standing up to face the woman. “That’s the last thing you’re going to do to me,” he can he heard yelling in the clip.

The crew member then urged the man to stop and sit down, to which Carter smirked while refusing to sit down. The woman can then be heard urging other crew members and passengers to help her “get control” of the disaster.

A passenger on a California-bound flight is in custody after a physical altercation with flight attendants and passengers, Breeze Airways said. The passenger was restrained twice, but broke free both times, according to police.

The Breeze Airways employee was forced to take such a drastic measure after the man’s unruly behaviour. The man allegedly waved a skateboard at her while uttering racial slurs. After the flight attendant’s plea for help, a man decided to step in to pacify the situation.

The man can be seen picking up Carter from under his arms and carrying him to his seat. “Sit your a– down,” the same man tells his fellow passenger, who is drunk out of his wits. Breeze Airways later told NBC Los Angeles that one of the crew members and another passenger sustained minor injuries from the altercation.

A Breeze Airways flight diverted to an airport in Colorado after an unruly passenger got into an altercation, according to the airline and local authorities. The flight diverted after the passenger was waving a skateboard and got into an altercation with flight attendants

Flight MX704 had to make an unexpected landing at Grand Junction Airport in Colorado. Law enforcement showed up and arrested the man as soon as the flight landed. Carter was booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility.

An official statement from the Grand Junction Police Department revealed that an investigation was ongoing. The statement also noted that “any further information and charges” would be released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.