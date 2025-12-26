Drunk Driver Kills Texas Family, Leaves 3-Year-Old as Sole Survivor

A Texas family’s Christmas celebration turned into a tragedy as they suffered a fatal crash with a drunk driver. On December 20, a young couple and their two children were driving home in Harris County from a Christmas party.

Around 2 AM, their car had a head-on collision with another vehicle coming the wrong way at the 11400 block of South Highway 99 in Fort Bend County. The crash was severe enough that 27-year-old Lizbeth Rodriguez Contreras and her 5-year-old daughter, Camila Peña, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Contreras’s husband, 26-year-old Diego Peña Jr., and their 3-year-old son, Dieguito, were airlifted to a hospital. However, Peña Jr. could not survive his injuries, and Diego Gael is now the only surviving member of the family.

The child is undergoing treatment at the hospital. He suffered critical injuries but is in a stable condition. However, his future his future remains uncertain as he has lost both his parents and his sister.

Investigators said while the family was driving northward, a 27-year-old woman, identified as Majesti Faith Lee, was headed southward. But she was driving in the northbound lane under the possible influence of alcohol, causing the collision.

Lee suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a hospital as well. She was later taken into custody by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. She has been charged with first-degree intoxication manslaughter as well as intoxication assault.

This was not the first time Lee has been accused of driving while intoxicated. She earlier faced a DWI charge in September 2023, which was later dropped due to a lack of evidence. The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office set Lee’s bond to $1,050,000.

Sheriff Eric Fagan has also urged people to avoid drinking and driving to avoid such tragedies. The sheriff said in a statement, “Our hearts are with the family as they endure an unimaginable loss. This tragedy is a painful reminder of how quickly lives can be changed when impaired driving occurs, and why making responsible choices behind the wheel is so critical.”

Meanwhile, Contreras and Peña Jr.’s relatives have started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Dieguito’s treatment and to secure his future. The funds will also help the family arrange funeral and memorial services for his parents and sister.

The campaign page provided an update on Dieguito’s condition as the relatives wrote, “In an instant, Dieguito lost the people who loved him, protected him, and were his entire world. He is currently receiving medical care, will undergo surgeries and continues to fight through recovery.”

They further said, “No family should ever have to plan funerals for three loved ones while also worrying about the medical care and future of a surviving child.” The family seeks $100,000 in donations, of which $93,114 has been raised at the time of writing.