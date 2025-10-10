Drake’s Court Defeat: Judge Says Kendrick Lamar’s Diss Track Was Just ‘Trash Talk

It’s been over a year since Drake and Kendrick Lamar have locked horns after the latter’s diss track aimed at pulling a dig on the Headlines singer. While the former did not specifically mention the fellow rapper in the lawsuit filed, it nonetheless became one of the most talked-about feuds in the history of rap music in the 21st century. Drake had filed the lawsuit during the late 2024s when he alleged that the Universal Music Group had willingly distributed and promoted Lamar’s track, despite knowing that the rapper had inappropriate relations with minors.

In the preliminary lawsuit filed against Lamar, the lawyers on his behalf had outlined in the case that “This lawsuit reveals the human and business consequences to UMG’s elevation of profits over the safety and well-being of its artists”, clearly indicating that there was an evidently ulterior motive of Lamar and his diss track. In response, the Universal Music Group counterattacked the case, arguing that it was overtly an attempt to curb artists and their creative expressions.

Drake’s lawsuit against UMG over Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ has been dismissed by a judge. (https://t.co/y0pftfiAbI) pic.twitter.com/MoZWbBZfWZ — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 9, 2025

Their argument, as mentioned by a spokesperson to ABC, “From the outset, this suit was an affront to all artists and their creative expression and never should have seen the light of day”. Thereafter, the production company expressed its happiness at the court’s decision to dismiss the case altogether. They mentioned, “We’re pleased with the court’s dismissal and look forward to continuing our work successfully promoting Drake’s music and investing in his career.”

On the other hand, Drake too has not been silent over the court dismissing the case against UMG and, in extension, to Lamar. He has now voiced his new opinion, hinting that the legal battle between the two parties is not over yet. A spokesperson for Drake told Daily Express U.S. about their plans to appeal once more to the judges’ bench, in the hope of the verdict getting a review. As per Judge Vargas, who passed the latest verdict of dismissing the case, he noted that although Lamar’s track had inflammatory lyrics, no reasonable listener would actually interpret them quite literally.

Speaking about Lamar’s controversial diss track Not Like Us, the judge reportedly then mentioned “Not Like Us is replete with profanity, trash-talking, threats of violence, and figurative and hyperbolic language, all of which are indicia of opinion. A rap diss track would not create more of an expectation in the average listener that the lyrics state sober facts.”

Interestingly, despite their ongoing legal battle, Drake and Kendrick Lamar, being two of the most iconic rappers in the music fraternity globally, ended up creating history together just a few months back this year. In May 2025, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced Drake’s early hit tracks Best I Ever Had and Hold On, We’re Going Home had officially created a diamond record, making it the 10th in his discography so far.

Meanwhile, Kendrick also created a history of his own, with his controversial and instead feuding track Not Like Us, which exited the Billboard Hot 100 after an astonishing 53-week run. It became the longest charting rap song in history.