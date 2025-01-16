Drake has escalated his feud with Universal Music Group (UMG) by filing a defamation lawsuit on January 15. This comes after the rapper withdrew a petition he had filed earlier accusing UMG and Spotify of conspiring to boost Kendrick Lamar’s diss track, Not Like Us.

Drake, in the new lawsuit, accuses UMG of orchestrating a damaging campaign that harmed his reputation. According to legal documents shared by Music Business Worldwide, Drake has alleged that UMG’s promotion of Not Like Us was central to its success. He also claims the company crafted a “false and malicious narrative” around the song, which resulted in threats to his safety and severe online harassment.

The lawsuit, filed in New York, clarifies that Drake’s issue isn’t with Kendrick Lamar but with UMG, accusing the music giant of exploiting the track to monetize “false and dangerous allegations.” Drake’s legal team argues that UMG prioritized profits over the safety of its artists, fueling a public feud that led to real-world violence.

A statement from Drake’s lawyers at Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP emphasizes that the lawsuit seeks to hold UMG accountable for its actions. “UMG knowingly promoted defamatory claims designed to assassinate Drake’s character,” the team said. They further allege that UMG’s promotion of the track directly contributed to violence outside Drake’s home. The statement criticizes UMG’s approach as “reckless” and prioritizing financial gain over the well-being of its artists.

Drake’s initial petition, filed in November 2024 and withdrawn this week, claimed UMG worked with Spotify to manipulate Not Like Us into going viral. He alleged UMG offered Spotify discounted licensing rates—30% below standard deals—in exchange for the platform actively promoting the track. He also accused the companies of using bots to artificially inflate the song’s streams.

Spotify denied these claims, stating, “Spotify has no economic incentive to promote Not Like Us over Drake’s music.” UMG also dismissed the allegations as “offensive and untrue,” maintaining that their marketing practices follow strict ethical standards.

Drake had also accused UMG and Spotify of artificially boosting streams for Not Like Us, alleging that UMG used bots to create the illusion of popularity while licensing the song to Spotify at reduced rates. UMG rejected these accusations, stating, “No amount of contrived legal arguments can mask the fact that fans choose the music they want to hear.” Spotify also dismissed the claims, filing an opposition brief to Drake’s petition. According to BBC News, this case was dropped on Tuesday after Drake’s team met with representatives from UMG and Spotify.

The diss track, released on May 4, 2024, became a major hit, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and marking Kendrick Lamar’s fourth chart-topper. It was one of three diss tracks aimed at Drake during their ongoing public feud. Both artists are signed to UMG labels—Drake through Republic Records and Lamar via Interscope.

Drake’s legal battle sheds light on the complex dynamics between artists, corporate entities, and branding in the music industry.