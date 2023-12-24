Drake Allegedly ‘Cut Big Checks’ to Baby Mama Sophie Brussaux ‘Through and After Her Pregnancy’

Fans were always curious to learn the identity of the baby mama with whom Drake, now 37 years old, had fathered his child, Adonis. The artist concealed both the woman and their son's identity for a long.

The woman turned out to be an artist and former adult film actress Sophie Brussaux. After a turbulent on-again, off-again romance, the couple parted ways. Drake is rumored to pay an undisclosed amount in child support, but it's rumored it's a good amount and they appear to be getting along well as co-parents. It is said that the rapper wants Sophie and Adonis to have a comfortable life, per The Things.

Secretly, Drake has been providing for his baby mama with financial assistance "through and after her pregnancy." According to those close to Drake, the rapper has "been cutting big checks" to make sure Brussaux has a comfortable life. TMZ reported that sources expressed that Drake had been there for Sophie both before and after she delivered the child.

Although now Adonis enjoys a lot of public limelight, there was a time when his birth was quite a contentious matter for the God's Plan rapper. Brussaux, who was seen with the rapper in January after his breakup with Jennifer Lopez, claimed to be three and a half months pregnant with Drake's child back in May 2017.

She then hired two well-known New York City attorneys to start the process of proving paternity and requesting child support, according to TMZ. She also said that the rapper had texted her, requesting that she get an abortion. “If it’s Drake’s child, which he does not believe it is, he will do right by the child,” Drake’s rep told PEOPLE at the time. “She’s just another woman in a long line of women claiming he got them pregnant.”

Online, Brussaux also faced a great deal of criticism from those who agreed with Drake. Allegations were made against Brussaux, claiming she was a gold-digger and was attempting to take advantage of the pregnancy to acquire money from Drake.

Despite the criticism, charges, and humiliation, Brussaux hasn't made any unfavorable comments about the rapper in the press. Numerous opportunities for Sophie to provide her side of the tale have reportedly been made, but she has turned them down. Her goal had always been to get along well with her son's father.

Now everything seems to be better. On Adonis' 6th birthday, Drake released a video with his child! The "8 am in Charlotte" rapper honored his son Adonis' sixth birthday by posting his debut rap song and music video to Instagram. Adonis raps and plays hoops with his buddies in the video while sporting a basketball jersey and doodling on a whiteboard. The 36-year-old proud father even makes a brief appearance in the video.

