Doomsday Mom Nabbed After Abducted Kids Found in Croatian Orphanage

Doomsday Mom fears are at the center of an international child-abduction crime case after a Utah woman accused of kidnapping her children and fleeing to Europe was arrested overseas, authorities confirmed. The case exploded into public view after the missing children were discovered abandoned in a Croatian orphanage, triggering a multinational law-enforcement response.

The suspect, Elleshia Anne Seymour, 35, was taken into custody in Croatia, according to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office, nearly two months after prosecutors say the doomsday mom disappeared with her four children. Investigators allege Seymour became convinced the world was ending and acted on those beliefs by secretly removing the children from the United States.

Seymour’s ex-husband, Kendall Seymour, has since flown to Europe in an effort to bring his children home. In a public update shared on a fundraising page, he said the children were located along with another American child who had also been taken abroad, describing the situation as overwhelming but expressing relief that authorities finally found them.

According to Utah court records, the Utah Doomsday Mom allegedly vanished with the children in late 2025 after missing a scheduled custody exchange. When she failed to return the children and cut off contact, Kendall Seymour alerted police, prompting an urgent investigation and the issuance of international alerts. Authorities say Seymour traveled across multiple European countries before the children were ultimately dropped off at the orphanage without legal guardianship paperwork.

Officials believe orphanage staff grew suspicious after the children arrived with inconsistent explanations about their situation and no valid custody documentation. A routine welfare check led Croatian authorities to discover the children were American citizens listed as missing in U.S. databases. Law enforcement then coordinated with U.S. officials to confirm their identities and track down Seymour.

Prosecutors say Seymour’s behavior in the months leading up to the disappearance raised red flags. Investigators reviewed messages and statements in which she reportedly expressed extreme fears about societal collapse and impending catastrophe. Authorities believe those beliefs may have fueled her decision to flee the country with the children.

Croatian police arrested Doomsday Mom without incident. During questioning, she allegedly claimed she was acting to protect the children, though officials rejected her explanations after reviewing custody orders and travel records. She is now being held as extradition proceedings move forward, with U.S. prosecutors preparing to seek her return to face charges that could include custodial interference and international parental kidnapping.

The children were placed under protective care following their discovery. Medical evaluations found no immediate life-threatening injuries, though officials said the children were shaken and confused after weeks of uncertainty. Child-welfare specialists are now working with U.S. authorities to ensure a safe transition back home.

“This has been every parent’s worst nightmare,” Kendall Seymour said in a statement relayed through supporters. “I’m grateful they’re alive. Now we just need to heal.”

Law-enforcement officials credited cooperation between Croatian authorities and U.S. agencies for the swift resolution once the children were identified. They noted that international abduction cases are often complex, particularly when driven by ideological or psychological motivations rather than financial gain.

Seymour remains in custody overseas as courts determine the timeline for extradition. Prosecutors said additional details about the case will be released once formal charges are filed in Utah.

For now, the case of the doomsday mom who fled the country over apocalyptic fears stands as a stark reminder of how quickly parental disputes can spiral into international crises — and how critical global cooperation is in bringing missing children home safely.