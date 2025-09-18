“Don’t Shout at Me, I’m Not the President” – Obama’s Calm Response to Pro-Palestine Protester Divides the Internet

While Trump is out there scolding journalists for asking questions and pulling people out of town halls for just presenting their views, former president Barack Obama is out there having to field questions from hecklers.

Barack Obama recently went viral after he had a tense exchange with one of the pro Palestine protester during a live event. Obama was sitting on stage, in the midst of the interview, when one of the audience members began shouting about the ongoing crisis in Gaza. Unlike the current president, however, Obama did not ignore them, insult them or ask security to remove them. He paused his conversation and replied rather respectfully.

“Don’t shout at me. I’m not the president,” he said, appearing both calm and slightly frustrated. Everyone in the audience was left gobsmacked for a moment. While some had applauded his response, others were left confused.

This incident and video have taken over social media and have sparked a wave of debate about responsibility and activism. It has also raised the question of misplaced burdens.

It is to be noted that several people decided to vote against a democratic government because they believed that Kamala Harris would let Israel demolish Gaza, and a republican government would help save Palestine. However, the exact opposite happened. Donald Trump has the full support of Benjamin Netanyahu and also bombed Iran in favour of the Jewish nation.

OBAMA: Sir, I’m not the President of the United States, currently. So, there’s no point in shouting at me. I’m not in charge of foreign policy currently. pic.twitter.com/tRzXxvNlbq — Acyn (@Acyn) September 17, 2025

The current administration has also blocked all protests in favour of Palestine and Gaza and arrested thousands of people. Many of the students were deported, too.

Clips of the moment had spread quickly on X. Users have shared their thoughts, and the exchange became the trending topic. Some users supported Obama’s comment.

One of them wrote, “Obama is the last person I’d protest. He literally isn’t in power anymore.”

Another added, “At least he responded with composure. Most politicians would have security drag people out.”

However, there were many who criticised Obama and felt that his response was dismissive.

One post read, “He was president for eight years. He could have done something to change US policy in the Middle East. You don’t get to act like you’re just a bystander now.”

Another user commented, “This is exactly why people are frustrated — they feel leaders never take accountability for the long-term effects of their policies.”

Obama reminding the heckler he’s not the one in power shows the stark contrast. He answers with calm, wit, and truth. That’s what leadership looks like, even out of office. — Chetter 📢🗽⚖💙 Beacon for Democracy (@ChetterHub) September 17, 2025

There were also several memes flooding the platform with many making jokes about Obama passing the responsibility baton to Joe Biden.

This is not the first time Obama has faced these issues. All through his presidency, he has faced criticism over US policy in the Middle East and for not protecting Palestinian citizens. Obama is also known to have maintained a strong military and diplomatic support of Israel.

However, as of now, it has been years since Obama left the White House, and it is not his responsibility anymore. One can also argue that during his administration, Israel did not attack Gaza but chose to do so in later years, and that then- president has failed at their job.

⚡️🇺🇸🇮🇱JUST IN: U.S President Trump: So, Israel is amazing, because, you know, I have good support from Israel. I have. Look, nobody has done more for Israel than I have, including the recent attacks with Iran, wiping that thing out.…. I mean, I will tell you, Israel had the… pic.twitter.com/XxmAU4grnF — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) September 1, 2025

The incident also highlights how deeply the nation has been divided over the Israel-Palestine conflict. It also shows that former presidents still remain symbolic figures. Even when they are no longer in power, people expect them to answer the questions related to issues like Middle East tensions.

As social media continues to amplify moments like this, the debate over who should be held accountable – past leaders or present ones, will go on.