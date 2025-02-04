Don Lemon is not pleased with Kanye West and his allegations. The two recently interacted on the Grammys red carpet, where Don interviewed the rapper. Right after their interaction, West took to social media to attack Lemon for starting a rumor about him. Lemon snapped right back at the Carnival rapper while clearing his name out.

Things escalated when Kanye West took to social media in a now-deleted post to call Lemon out the next day while posting a picture of him. “This the goofball that started the rumor that me and my wife got kicked out the Grammys,” the rapper wrote. “3 decades of innovating music and they always k—- like this,” the 47-year-old added in the caption.

Lemon took to his YouTube show to clear his name of the controversy that he was swept in. The former CNN host addressed Kanye’s attack while saying that he was capable of “roasting” him during their interaction. “Like really come at you hard. No barriers,” Don added.

The journalist went on to call Kanye a list of names for his recent behavior while referring to the comment he made about “f—” Kamala Harris “until she lost” to Donald Trump.

“I could have asked you why are you an antisemite? Why are you sexist? What would make you think that Kamala Harris would come near you with a 10-foot pole?” Lemon attacked the father of 4.

The former CNN host further noted that he intentionally avoided asking questions about the “odd things” Kanye and Bianca are doing. Don also shared how he steered clear about how people have been “concerned” about Bianca Censori.

Lastly, Don made it clear that he played no part in making up the rumor of the couple getting kicked out of the Grammys. He revealed that he tried to rectify the false rumor and “corrected” it.

“I don’t appreciate you calling me a c—. You can talk to people any way you want,” the 58-year-old said about the rapper’s post. He warned Kanye not to “come” for him by attacking him on social media. “Now check that. Don’t even try it,” he concluded.

The rumor about Kanye West and Bianaca Censori getting kicked out started after the model’s controversial outfit. Bianca was photographed at the Grammy’s red carpet in a see-through dress. Entertainment Tonight was one of the outlets to report that the couple showed up at the venue uninvited.

Censori’s outfit received a lot of attention online which soon turned into backlash. Netizens noted how “uncomfortable” she looked in the nude dress. Many even called out Kanye for being “out of his mind.”

Several users expressed concern about the 30-year-old model. One user speculated that Bianca looked like she was “forced” to wear the outfit. “Was she forced to do this? She does not look like a consenting adult. Look at her eyes,” the comment read.

Kanye West was in attendance at the Grammys because his song Carnival was in the running for the Best Rap Song. Kendrick Lamar took the award home for his song Not Like Us.