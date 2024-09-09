Donna Kelce’s Height in Resurfaced Taylor Swift Video Takes Fans by Surprise: "Why Are We Shaken?"

A Taylor Swift video got fans talking, but not about the pop star herself. Instead, they are buzzing about Donna Kelce's height. The mother of NFL stars Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce appeared surprisingly tall in the clip, which baffled eagle-eyed Swifties. The video shows Donna and Swift walking arm-in-arm at Super Bowl LVIII, back in February. It was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by user @everslay13. What caught everyone's attention was how Donna seemed to match Swift's height, even though the singer was wearing high-heeled boots, as per Newsweek.

This shocked many as Swift is no midget herself, measuring 5 feet 9 inches instead. Given Donna was at eye level with her, an X user, sharing the video online penned, "HOW TALL IS DONNA???????" The post garnered more than 500,000 views and quickly went viral as Swifties flocked to weigh in with comments of disbelief and amusement.

A user penned, "Babe that woman is (I think) 6 feet. She is not even using heels and is nearly Taylor's height (who is using heels.)" @Supadvnture chimed, "WAIT, I have repeatedly wondered how the brothers ended up so massive because I wrote their parents off as being average. Of course, they are bloody 6 feet tall, they had to be. I have seen this video a million times and it's taken you activity pointing it out for me to fathom it."

@GridManger opined, "I think the boys said she was the athletic one in the family too! So, the tall [and] athletic genes came from her. She is smart and kind too. They both raised good people." @staybeauTEAful added, "Why are we shaken? Have you seen the babies she made??? Gotta have those good genes." In a similar vein, @onamonapiamaria remarked, "Babe, you don’t birth/raise two Super Bowl champion sons as a small woman. Maybe 1 but 2? Nah."

Donna has become somewhat of a celebrity in her own right. At 71 years old, with 658,000 Instagram followers and 52,800 X subscribers, she has built quite a fan base. She has been spotted at high-profile events and even had lunch with Martha Stewart. Donna's popularity has grown alongside her son Travis' relationship with Swift. The couple went public with their romance in September 2023, when Swift attended a Kansas City Chiefs game.

Since that attendance, she has been a regular at Chiefs games. People often see Swift cheering alongside Donna in the VIP area and fans have embraced her as part of Swift's world. One gushed, "I love Donna so much. The way she is holding Taylor's hand with both of her hands!" Another agreed, "It’s the way she pats Taylor’s hand as they enter the field as if she is keeping her safe; it’s so sweet."