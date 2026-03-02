Donald Trump Refuses To Rule Out Boots On The Ground In Iran ‘If Necessary’ Says ‘Big Wave’ Is Coming

President Donald Trump signals all options remain on the table while Pentagon insists operation is targeted and decisive. He made it clear this week that he is not ruling anything out when it comes to confronting Iran — including the possibility of deploying American troops if conditions demand it.

“I don’t have the yips with respect to boots on the ground — like every president says, ‘There will be no boots on the ground.’ I don’t say it,” he told the New York Post, distancing himself from what he suggested is predictable Washington language.

President Donald Trump stressed that while ground forces are not currently part of the strategy, he refuses to box himself into absolutes. Trump explained that he would frame it as “probably don’t need them” or, alternatively, “if they were necessary,” signaling that flexibility remains central to his approach.

He also brushed aside questions about the political impact of such a move. “I don’t care about polling,” Trump said. “Look, whether polling is low or not, I think the polling is probably fine. But it’s not a question of polling.” Donald Trump then sharpened the focus to what he described as the real issue at hand: “You cannot let Iran, who’s a nation that has been run by crazy people, have a nuclear weapon.”

Donald Trump’s comments come as U.S. forces continue Operation Epic Fury, a coordinated campaign targeting Iranian missile sites, naval assets and suspected nuclear infrastructure. The president said the operation is progressing faster than expected, noting that dozens of Iranian leaders were eliminated in a single day — well ahead of the original timetable.

In a separate interview with CNN, Trump suggested the current phase of strikes may only represent the beginning of broader action. “We haven’t even started hitting them hard,” he said. “The big wave hasn’t even happened. The big one is coming soon.”

War Secretary Pete Hegseth has echoed the president’s firm posture, emphasizing that the campaign is not designed to become an open-ended occupation. “This is not Iraq. This is not endless,” Hegseth said during a Pentagon briefing, underscoring that the mission is targeted and strategic.

Hegseth confirmed that no U.S. ground troops are currently operating inside Iran but declined to speculate on future decisions, reinforcing that operational choices rest with the commander in chief.

The Donald Trump administration maintains that its primary objective is eliminating imminent threats and preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons capability. Officials have pointed to hardened underground facilities and ballistic missile systems as evidence that Tehran’s intentions extend beyond peaceful nuclear development.

The conflict has already resulted in American casualties. Four U.S. service members have been confirmed dead following missile exchanges and retaliatory strikes in the region, highlighting the serious stakes involved.

Despite the losses, President Donald Trump has remained resolute that confronting Tehran’s capabilities now is necessary to avoid greater danger later. He has repeatedly stated that Iran will never be permitted to acquire a nuclear weapon.

When asked about next steps, Donald Trump reiterated that decisions will be based on national security — not political calculations. His message throughout the week has been consistent: all options remain available if they are required to protect American lives and interests.

As operations continue, Trump’s refusal to rule out boots on the ground reinforces a strategy built on deterrence, strength and maintaining maximum flexibility in the face of evolving threats.