Natalie Harp has made a name for herself as the ‘human printer’ for Donald Trump as she is associated with the responsibility of printing out various new clips and other materials for the President. Harp had joined Trump’s campaign back in 2022 when it was just getting off the ground and since then has gradually made herself an indispensable part of the President’s inner circle.

However, while her talent and zeal have given her the prestige of being a trusted Trump official, her obsessive nature has also given her quite a sinister surname, ‘Fatal Attraction.’ This is a clear reference to Alex Forrest, a psychotic character played by Glenn Close in the film Fatal Attraction.

In an upcoming book by Axios reporter Alex Isenstadt titled, Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump’s Return to Power, the author has chronicled how Herp kind of pushed herself inside Trump’s close circle by being obsessive and not respecting boundaries.

As reported by Daily Mail, Isenstadt has written, “Harp didn’t do well with boundaries. There was the time when a surprised Melania Trump stumbled upon Harp late at night in Trump’s private quarters at Mar-a-Lago, an area that was typically off-limits to those outside Trump’s family.”

He continued, “Harp was there to deliver Trump some documents and didn’t want to wait until the morning to give them to him.”

“The more peculiar [Natalie Harp] seemed to be, the more obvious her obsession with Trump and her lovestruck adulation, the more integral she became.” Read an excerpt from Michael Wolff’s ‘All or Nothing’: https://t.co/yBHu0uZ5P5 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) February 21, 2025

This clearly shows how obsessive Herp can get and the same has been highlighted by another author Michael Wolff’s recent book, named All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America. In this book, it is mentioned Herp used to send obsessive letters to Trump and in one such letter she had written “you are all that matters to me.”

In Wolff’s words, “The aggressiveness of her attention, and her fury when she was denied bestowing attention on Trump, was also of increasing concern to the security team.” However, Donald Trump was not ready to see the problem with how Herp was behaving and smashed all the security concerns by simply saying that she is just another woman who loves her President.

Unfortunately, Herp’s behavior clearly showed signs of a person who goes beyond just loving their President. For instance, in Aberdeen, Scotland, during a golf outing, Herp had, for some reason, decided to run on foot behind Trump and refused to use a golf cart. Talking about this incident, Isenstadt mentioned, “Nearby, an aide took in the scene. A black-clad figure was chasing after the former and possibly future leader of the free world. And they were booking it. Was that Natalie?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steady Scope Media (@steadyscopemedia)

This clearly shows how Herp goes beyond doing the ordinary or professional things for Donald Trump. Moreover, her awkward encounter with Melania had also been a topic of discussion because it must have been weird for the First Lady to find someone at that hour of the night being at their house to drop off some papers.

Moreover, as per Wolff’s book, Herp was one of the “Charlie’s Angels”, for Trump, meaning she was among a bunch of other female employees with whom Trump had a rather flirtatious relationship.

It now remains to be seen whether Herp grows more obsessed with Trump or if she changes her way and how the media reacts to it.