Donald Trump's Super PAC Raised Nearly $70 Million in a Month Over the Course of Hush Money Trial

The Hush Money verdict had no consequence for Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign as his leading super PAC revealed they raised $70 million in the month of May while his trial was still ongoing in the Manhattan courtroom. Although the former president is now a "convicted felon," his fundraising amount is unbelievably huge, and plans to spend $100 million this summer.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

According to a memo obtained by The New York Times, the PAC claims the $100 million will be used to hone in the MAGA (Make America Great Again Inc.) campaign in key swing states- in the Rust Belt and the Sun Belt where the ex-president is leading his political rival Joe Biden ahead of the 2024 presidential elections in November that'd decide the fate of Trump.

Apparently, the memo the publication received was written by the group’s chief executive, Taylor Budowich. While the presumptive Republican presidential nominee was attending the Hush Money trial for falsifying bank records to hide the payment made to adult star Stormy Daniels, his fundraising was on the perfect track. Surprisingly, the sudden surge in the funds happened after Trump was declared a convicted felon.

#MiriamAdelson is planning on contributing over $100 million to a super PAC for #Trump.

Adelson is a principal shareholder of Las Vegas Sands and majority owner of the Dallas Mavericks and has an estimated net worth of $33.3 billion. #MiriamAdelson #superPAC @realDonaldTrump… https://t.co/IEQpPJ3ReP — TruEricVeteran (@TruEricVeteran) June 3, 2024

Additionally, the Trump campaign stated they it raised $141 million in the days after the verdict on May 30, 2024. Although the figure cannot be verified until the MAGA Inc. finance reports are made public, the Trump campaign is leading with a large sum of cash advantage at their disposal just five months before the elections in the United States.

#Trump is not worried about 354 million in a fraud trial, 83 million to #EJeanCarroll nor millions to his legal team. His #superpac and supporters will pay this. — Bishop O.T. Mccray Jr. (@BishopMac77) February 16, 2024

Budowich wrote in the memo that the verdict had no significant impact on Trump's campaign funds against the incumbent Biden with whom the Republican front-runner is expecting a rematch in November. Also, the money would be used to attract votes from Black and Latino voters who are lending their support to the 77-year-old than in the past.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mario Tama

"[Democrats] need to both solidify the blue wall states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, while keeping President Trump defensive in the Sun Belt states of Georgia, Arizona, North Carolina, and Nevada," wrote Budowich. Meanwhile, he also noted that Trump has been performing well in the Sun Belt states.

DeSantis is raising money for Trump via the Super PAC Right for America, which is

backed by big Republican donors such as Ike Perlmutter, who has agreed to match at least a portion of the DeSantis team’s fundraising, rather than funneling money directly to Trump’s campaign. https://t.co/2UNhfYa5cU — Jill Colvin (@colvinj) May 23, 2024

He added, "That doesn't mean it's a certainty — but we are well positioned. That's why MAGA Inc.'s summer investments will prioritize providing Team Trump with the most electoral paths to victory while narrowing the battlefield geographically come fall."

On the other hand, Democrats previously had a massive cash advantage over the Republicans in the 2024 election, but that could change with MAGA PAC's haul combined with Trump's campaign claiming they already raised $141 million. For Trump, Pennsylvania is "the ballgame," and his super PAC has focused heavily on Pennsylvania where Biden's support is more than Trump's.

Meanwhile, Trump is awaiting a sentence in the Hush Money trial which is set for July 11, 2024, and it'd decide if the politician would be able to run for the presidency or not, per Daily Mail.