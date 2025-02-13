‘$1.5K per second? What a waste!’ Donald Trump’s Super Bowl Cameo Over Taxpayer Costs Sparks Outrage

US President Donald Trump’s surprise cameo at the Super Bowl LIX has sparked fierce debate online. Some estimates suggest taxpayers footed a huge bill of up to $20 million. Trump’s brief 3.5-hour visit at the event, where he watched the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs, left people questioning the necessity of the trip.

On social media platforms, netizens were quick enough to criticize the staggering amount of his trip. One Reddit user stated, “Trump was at the Super Bowl for only 3 and 1/2 hours. It cost $20 million. That’s $95,238.09 per minute. $1,587.30 per second. What a waste.”

MAGA keeps screeching about taxpayer waste but they have no problem that up to $20 million was spent for Donald Trump to attend the Super Bowl… …and he left at halftime. Where’s the outrage there? — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) February 10, 2025

Social Media Backlash on Security Costs

As a serving president, Donald Trump is entitled to full-time Secret Service protection; this significantly leads to an increase in costs whenever he travels. Super Bowl being a high-profile sporting event meant security was already heightened, especially after the deadly attacks in New Orleans in early January that left 14 dead.

Estimates that have been circulating online regarding the Secret Service protection itself are $7 to $10 million. Air travel and motorcade expenses range from $4 to $5 million. There are additional costs associated with stadium security enhancements and local security enforcement support, which brings the total cost to about $20 million.

Social media users have taken to platforms like Threads and Reddit to debate these numbers. Some have even questioned the accuracy, as they ask, “Where does this $20 million come from? How on earth did it cost that much?” Another user argued that irrespective of the exact costs, the principle remains the same —public funds are being used, which people deem as an unnecessary expense.

A where between $15 to $20 million for @realDonaldTrump to attend the superbowl. Then he left early.

Where is DOGE @SenJoniErnst?

How about you@LeaderJohnThune? Portraits in cowardice. pic.twitter.com/NoNakGVAje — Weezie Proud Resister (@itsweezie) February 11, 2025

Real Reason Behind Trump Leaving Early

What added fuel to the controversy was Donald Trump’s early departure. Trump left before the halftime show, which further angered critics, as they felt his presence itself was an unnecessary expense. Some assumed that he left because the Chiefs were losing, as he previously supported them. Others felt he may be wanting to avoid Kendrick Lamar’s anticipated halftime performance. However, there are practical reasons, including security concerns, because high-profile figures generally leave early due to logistical challenges and avoid exiting with the crowd.

Elon Musk’s Influence and Government Shake-Ups

In an interview with Fox News that aired on Super Bowl night, Donald Trump defended his executive decisions and also praised Elon Musk, who has been constantly supporting his administration. “We have to solve the efficiency problem,” Trump said. “We have to solve the fraud, waste, abuse, or the things that have gone into the government.”

Elon Musk, who is now leading the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has been facing its fair share of scrutiny with ongoing legal challenges. The criticisms are mounting against his influence on Donald Trump’s policies. A poll conducted recently found that about 53% of voters do not agree with Musk’s role in the government. However, Trump seems to be steadfast in his support, as he goes on to call him a “great guy” and “extremely intelligent.”

CNN on today’s DOGE press conference: “The president sat mostly quiet while the world’s richest man explained their tactics to a room full of reporters.” Reminder that this isn’t just Donald Trump’s second term in office. It’s Elon Musk’s first. pic.twitter.com/P6mM7elQ0l — Robert Reich (@RBReich) February 12, 2025

Donald Trump’s Vision for Canada and Gaza

Other than the Super Bowl controversy, Donald Trump made headlines after reaffirming his stance on integrating Canada with the United States. “I think Canada would be much better off being the 51st state,” he said. The 78-year-old president also defended his idea of redeveloping Gaza, stating that Palestinians must relocate to other Middle Eastern countries without the right to return. “No, they wouldn’t, because they’re going to have much better housing,” he claimed. His controversial remarks have raised criticism from international leaders and human rights groups.

JUST IN: 🇪🇬 Egypt rejects US President Trump’s proposal to “take over” the Gaza Strip and resettle Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/PARWdHetWe — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) February 6, 2025

Election Fallout and Future Aspirations

Trump is still confident in his ability to govern despite the controversy. “We must unite, but there is only one thing that will accomplish that, and that is great success,” he stated. However, since America is divided and problems like immigration policy and steel tariffs on Canada are escalating tensions, unification seems far off. Regarding Vice President JD Vance as a possible 2028 successor, Trump acknowledged Vance’s skills but played down the possibility. Donald Trump Jr., his oldest son, is also becoming a viable candidate.

Trump’s conduct during high-profile events like the Super Bowl and in the political sphere has continued to stir controversy as his presidency progresses. It is unclear how this most recent controversy will impact his reputation, but one thing is for sure: the argument over government expenditure isn’t going away anytime soon.