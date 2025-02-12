Donald Trump Hit with ‘Next Level’ Trolling After Fans Notice Bizarre Detail in Latest Interview!

Netizens are convinced that Donald Trump intentionally trolled the media. In his recent appearance, the President spoke to the media about his conversation with the Russian and Ukrainian presidents. The internet quickly noticed the bizarre detail in Trump’s outfit which led to the trolling theory.

Trump met up with reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday to reveal his conversation with the world leaders. The Republican’s lapel featured a pin of the American flag along with another one that had people talking. The second pin that Trump wore featured a cartoon version of himself.

The pin featured a smaller version of Trump who stood with his hands fisted and an agitated expression on his face. “He’s trolling the media. They’ll talk about this for days lmao,” a user wrote. “Another troll level achieved,” a second user added.

“I like it. The man has a sense of humor,” a third noted. “I am absolutely convinced that he wakes up everyday thinking, How can I piss off the left today??” another user speculated.

Several other internet users spoke about how they wanted to get their hands on the pin. “Presumably a gift from someone. I’d guess one of Elon’s or Vance’s kids. Or just from Elon honestly,” another person guessed.

Trump’s meeting with the press came after his calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Republican reportedly had separate phone calls with the leaders.

“I think we’re on the way to getting peace,” Trump declared after talking to Putin for more than an hour. He also shared how Zelenskyy did not commit to participating equally in the negotiations.

The President also revealed the possibility of setting meetings up with the respective leaders in the near future. A meeting with Putin could take place in Saudi Arabia sometime over the next term. He also shared how he discussed about meeting in Munich with Zelenskyy.

Instead of the President of the United States, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will be present at the meeting. Trump spoke about how “hopeful” he is that the meeting has a positive outcome.

He also mentioned how the “ridiculous war” needed to be stopped. “There has been massive, and totally unnecessary, DEATH and DESTRUCTION,” the 78-year-old added.

Zelenskyy took to social media to reveal how the meeting with Trump had turned out. The Ukrainian President mentioned how steps to stop “Russian aggression” were being discussed in order to achieve a “lasting” and “reliable” peace.

“When I saw [Marc Fogel’s] mother at a rally, she said, ‘If you win, will you get my son out?’ I promised her—she’s 95 years old—and I said, ‘We’ll get him out,’ and we got him out pretty quickly.” –President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/jQ681LMxgD — President Donald J. Trump (@POTUS) February 12, 2025

Trump’s attempt to negotiate an end to the war comes after he was labelled as a “hero” recently. The Trump administration negotiated with Putin to release Marc Fogel which ensured him coming home after almost half a decade.

Fogel is an American citizen who was arrested in Moscow 4 years ago after he was found with medical marijuana. He spent 4 years in a Russian prison. The teacher returned to America and met up with Trump at the White House. During their meeting, Fogel thanked the President while calling him a hero. Marc’s family thanked Trump for his “unwavering” leadership in a CNN interview.