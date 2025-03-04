Donald Trump’s Strategy For Congress Speech Revealed! Go Viral And Target Joe Biden

Donald Trump ensured that people do not take his return to the White House lightly. Upon arrival, he immediately flipped the existing political scenario of America by drastically changing certain norms. So far, he has signed approximately 70 executives in 100 days, the most a president has ever done. From imposing gender policies to changing tariff rules, it looks like it’s just Trump’s world, and we are all living in it.

Moreover, at this point, it seems impossible for people to keep track of all his fast and furious developments. Yet Trump is not here to stop! Recent reports suggest that he is all set to deliver a speech to Congress on March 5th and talk about his expanded presidential authorities and the recent changes brought under his administration that reshaped the country’s global order.

Iraqi News, scheduled for 9:00 PM (0200 GMT Wednesday), will focus on “the renewal of the American dream” in a social media post linking to a Fox News story—Trump’s preferred media outlet. What’s interesting is that Trump plans to speak about the 40 days of his tenure and create viral moments that will capture media attention and make history.

According to TIME, Julian Zelizer, a presidential historian at Princeton University, “he sees these major media moments as chances to influence public opinion.” Furthermore, insiders also reveal that when it comes to the mass deportation policy, Trump has so far removed migrants at a slower rate than Biden did in his last year.

Moreover, with Elon Musk working alongside Donald Trump, only 34 percent of Americans approve of his leadership. In addition, inflation remains high, as the economy is reportedly struggling. All these reasons have affected Trump’s rating since his inaugural on January 20, 2025.

Therefore, during his speech, Trump plans to shift the blame toward Joe Biden and his team to cope with these issues. This strategic move doesn’t come as a surprise for many since Trump has continued to blame the Biden administration since the beginning of his term.

A White House official said his speech will do the same. “He will speak directly to Americans about the challenges he inherited,” the official said. As usual, Trump will present himself as the only leader capable of fixing the nation’s problems. “He’s going to show why he is the man for this moment.”

Meanwhile, Democrats are preparing to challenge Trump’s claims and invite federal workers affected by inflation to attend the speech. This occasion seems to be a good chance for the opposition to counter-question the Trump administration because they failed to do so due to a well-organized conservative media network that knows how to manipulate the media well.

Further reports confirm that Trump’s team has been working closely with right-wing media personalities and social media influencers to maximize the impact of the speech. They also plan to share essential snippets from the speech online so that viewers can remain curious and engage themselves to make it viral.

While this speech seems to be the next headline-worthy topic of discussion, we will know its impact once it is aired and a new aspect of the ‘Trump-Biden opposition’ cold war unfolds.