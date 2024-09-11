Donald Trump's ‘Skullduggery’ Tweet Makes Netizens Ask Who is Controlling Ex-Prez's Accounts

Former President Donald Trump recently stirred up social media with his tweet on the 2024 election. The unusual part that caught the public's attention was not his exact tweet but the use of the word 'skulduggery' in the post. Trump's tweet warned against 'cheating' in the upcoming election. He wrote, "CEASE & DESIST: I, together with many Attorneys and Legal Scholars, am watching the Sanctity of the 2024 Presidential Election very closely," due to what he claims was 'rampant cheating and skullduggery that has taken place by the Democrats in the 2020 Presidential Election.'

As such, netizens took to the internet to mock the former president. X (formerly Twitter) user @Probeats57 expressed skepticism, saying, "100% he didn't write this, the dumb f*** wouldn't even know what skullduggery means." Another user, @daniel_lefferts, suggested it might have been an impersonator, tweeting, "'Skullduggery'! The person imitating him couldn't help themselves…" Some found humor in the situation. @maeve_odnl simply wrote, "So high wtf is skullduggery." Meanwhile, @KD_Marshall declared, "Skullduggery? Yeah, he's not writing his own tweets anymore. Cooked."

I’m dying because you know Trump has never once THOUGHT the word “skullduggery” pic.twitter.com/JlILiD3n8f — Peter Scattini (@jpscattini) September 8, 2024

Not everyone was critical, though. Some Twitter users appreciated the word choice. @LGBrandonWalsh commented, "'Skullduggery' is one of the most effective words in the English language. Criminally underrated." Similarly, @NewJersey_Rob expressed enthusiasm: "I'm just happy about the use of skullduggery. Very underutilized word."

Skullduggery? Yeah, he's not writing his own tweets anymore. Cooked. https://t.co/MWDCmbQWSV — Kendrick Marshall (@KD_Marshall) September 8, 2024

People are paying more attention to this tweet because Trump recently admitted he lost to Joe Biden in the 2020 election 'by a whisker' on the Lex Fridman Podcast. This admission is the reason people are more curious about what is going on in Trump's mind.

who taught trump the word skullduggery? or alternatively, who's writing trump's truth social posts? — Lexi ⛯ (@Ash243x) September 8, 2024

As such, Trump's tweet continued with strong words about potential consequences: "WHEN I WIN, those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, which will include long-term prison sentences so that this depravity of justice does not happen again." Trump's use of "skulduggery," a term referring to secret and dishonest behavior, sparked immediate reactions online. Many doubted that Trump had written the tweet himself, given the unexpected vocabulary choice. In his lengthy message, Trump didn't hold back on his accusations. He stated, "It was a disgrace to our nation!" and warned, "We cannot let our country further devolve into a third world nation, AND WE WON'T!"

I'm just happy about the use of skullduggery. Very underutilized word. https://t.co/4gtnHvHr38 — Rob from Jersey (@NewJersey_Rob) September 8, 2024

The former president also outlined potential targets for legal action. He mentioned lawyers, 'political operatives,' donors, 'illegal voters, and corrupt election officials' as those who might face prosecution for 'unscrupulous behavior at levels, unfortunately, never seen before in our country.' This social media storm comes at a very crucial time for the 2024 election, given the recent debate between the GOP frontrunner and VP Kamala Harris, hosted by ABC News on September 10, as per Indy 100. This was Harris' first debate since throwing her hat in for the presidency.