Donald Trump’s Shocking Plastic Surgery Costs Revealed

According to celebrity plastic surgeon Dr Gary Motykie, Donald Trump has spent a significant amount of money on cosmetic procedures, even more than his wife, Melania Trump. The doctor estimates that the entire Trump family has spent nearly $1 Million on dozens of plastic surgeries and related cosmetic procedures over time. This amount has reportedly been spent on face lifts, hair transplants, nose jobs, veneers, Botox, and fillers.

The celebrity plastic surgeon, however, confirmed that he has not seen or carried out the said procedures on anybody in the Trump family, and his evaluation is purely based on the images he has seen of the Trump family.

Dr Gary Linkov, a hair loss professional and plastic surgeon in New York Metropolis, stated that Trump has had five hair transplants to revive his thinning hairline. He speculated that Trump’s blonde hair is a result of multiple hair transplants.

Dr. Gary Linkov produced a video explaining the 5 different hair transplant surgeries that Trump most likely had based on what he has observed to help instruct his patients on the do’s and don’ts. This is a short part of it. https://t.co/WzvF6NVhGF pic.twitter.com/wEW0mwT2AU — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 8, 2023

Donald Trump’s late ex-wife, Ivana Trump, had made multiple claims in her 1990 divorce deposition. She mentioned that Donald Trump had done scalp reduction for his hairline and also liposuction on his chin and waist.

Dr Motykie seems to have the same opinion. He suspects Donald Trump has had extensive surgery to tackle a receding hairline. He confirmed evidence of multiple hair surgeries including hairline raising and flap technique surgeries, and added that Trump has invested around $160,000 in hair transplants.

Dr Gary Motykie estimated that Trump may have spent around $80,000 on procedures to fix his hair and an additional $80,000 on veneers, which are white coverings placed over the front surface of teeth to enhance their appearance.

Why does everyone in the picture look like they have veneers? Talk about grifters her entire brand is my grandfather is Donald Trump. https://t.co/GZCTmFpSK6 — Tysona White (@tysona_white) November 11, 2024

The Trump family has also garnered considerable attention for their beauty procedures. However, it comes as a surprise that Melania Trump has had very few surgeries as compared to her husband. Dr Motykie believes that Melania has not had significant work done but is maintaining her youthful looks. Some of her cosmetic procedures include a nose job, cheek and lip fillers, and Botox treatment.

In an earlier interview with GQ, Melania claimed that she is not a fan of Botox and fillers and prefers to age gracefully. She also claimed to live a healthy life by taking care of her skin and body. Yet, Dr Gary Motykie assumes she has spent anywhere between $45,000 to $50,000 to enhance her looks.

The daughter of second-time president-elect Trump, Ivanka Trump, has been the talk of the town for her ever-evolving looks. She was seen sporting a sharper nose and a more pronounced jawline. Dr Motykie is certain that Ivanka has had a nose job and also a chin implant. “You can see sort of a transition [in her face], particularly in the nose and the chin area for me.”, he noted.

“I think she’s had at least one or two rhinoplasty done, and it looks like she did some sort of chin augmentation when she was younger – maybe a chin implant. “And then maybe some maintenance now with fillers in the cheeks, mid-face, lips, and probably Botox just to stave off the wrinkling as you get into your 40s.”, Dr Motykie added.

Dr Gary Motykie also thinks that Ivanka Trump might have veneers just like her dad and siblings and assumes her facial surgeries could have cost around $50,000, with the dental veneers costing another $80,000.

As Donald Trump is gearing up for his second term at the White House, the plastic surgery rumors are again in the news due to significant changes in his appearance. Despite all the rumors, the Trump family has repeatedly denied having any cosmetic procedure done.