Donald Trump’s Scripted Tale Goes Viral, But Gavin Newsom Turned It More Brutal

Donald Trump‘s latest speech at the White House event this week has left people extremely certain that he says things he does not believe. The viral moment caught on camera shows the U.S. President speaking about helping vulnerable children in America through what appeared to be a totally scripted call for action. The event was held to highlight Melania Trump’s efforts to provide financial and educational resources to kids in foster care, an initiative she titled Fostering The Future.

President Trump signed the executive order to start this programme on Thursday. Standing on the dais, Trump left everyone nervous as he simply recited a pre-approved script that was passed off as a speech. His words on the need to treat children with care seemed to be taken with a pinch of salt by many viewers. After all, he was the one to freeze SNAP funds in America. These benefits applied not just to adults in the country but also to a staggering 16 million children who depend on it.

President Trump’s speech read: “The Bible tells us that one of the measures of any society is how it cares for vulnerable children and orphans. So important, and it is so big in the Bible. So, as we make America great again, we’re going to protect American children in foster care, and we’re going to ensure that they will never, ever be forgotten.”

Donald Trump’s significant shift in tone while reading this particular script prompted many eye rolls. It was obvious that he was not aware of the contents of the speech. As a result, the U.S. President ended up speaking about something that he did not know the meaning of. In fact, the nervous, tell-tale expressions on his face led people to conclude that Donald Trump had read it entirely for the first time and was not well-versed at all.

As murmurs surrounding the matter slowly escalated, it was none other than Gavin Newsom who ended up adding more fuel to the fire. The Democratic leader and Trump critic did not waste a minute in reminding him about his previously enacted freezing of SNAP benefits, without even thinking for one moment about the millions of children who went hungry because of this.

You literally fought in court to strip families of food assistance. https://t.co/WFM4NZnmcC — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 13, 2025

Soon enough, several netizens added tons of comments, criticizing Donald Trump’s scripted narrative about the welfare of the children. One of them wrote, “Trump: Here it is! My Bible. Full of stories about orphans, some on islands, some in Manhattan. All vulnerable and taken care of by Jeff… Jesus! Taken care of by Jesus.” Another user commented, “He cut SNAP benefits to get his bill passed. He just cut money to HUD so that people will lose their housing. He cut free school lunches. He cut Medicaid and Medicare in the name of the lord.”

Agree or not, Donald Trump’s big move of revoking SNAP benefits came across as a huge shocker for Americans. Millions of people rely on them for their basic sustenance, since food is an indispensable part of human life. Months later, with the President’s attention turned towards the youngest members of the country, it simply seems that his words reek of insincerity to the very core.