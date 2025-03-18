Donald Trump’s Reason Behind Deporting 10-Year-Old Girl With Brain Cancer Will Shock You!

Donald Trump’s decision to deport a 10 year old child with brain cancer who was being taken to Houston for her treatment has already received massive backlash. This happened as a part of Trump’s promised ‘largest deportation programme in history’ and has now made the life of the child and her family even more difficult.

The little kid was with her parents, who were taking her to Houston from Rio Grande, Texas, where the specialist doctors are available. However, on their way, they were stopped by Customs and Border Protection at an immigration checkpoint. As it turned out, though the little girl was a citizen of America, her parents did not have sufficient legal documentation to prove their citizenship.

The girl’s mother tried to make the authorities understand that their situation was unique and an emergency since her daughter needed proper treatment. Moreover, they had letters from lawyers and doctors, which were previously considered to be sufficient to let them go. But, this time, they were not allowed the same.

Instead, the family was given a rather unfortunate option. They were told that either they could leave their child in the US and go back to their home or they could take the child and go back. The parents eventually decided to take their child and go back because no parent would want to leave their sick child under unknown and unreliable care.

Besides their 10 year old daughter, the family also has a 15 years old son, who has a heart condition for which he is not getting the necessary treatment because of Trump’s arbitrary immigration rules. While he had previously mentioned that these new policies would mainly be targeting criminals, the general population is also now suffering the burns.

Since undocumented parents in America now stand the chance of being arrested and deported, they now have to either leave their children in America or stay with them and go back. If they choose the former, it is very likely that these children will end up in foster care, which is not an ideal situation for those whose parents are well and alive. Therefore, most parents are naturally taking back their kids with them.

The 10 year old girl’s mother spoke to NBC about her situation and said, “The authorities have my children’s lives in their hands. The fear is horrible. I almost can’t explain it, but it’s something frustrating, very tough, something you wouldn’t wish on anyone.”

Previous to the family’s deportation to Mexico, the girl was undergoing treatment as she had surgically gotten her tumor removed. The deportation has now caused a threat over her life and it now remains to be seen how her parents manage to get her the care she needs.

Donald Trump’s deportation rules have put many lives in jeopardy and unfortunately, a lot among them are common people who do not have any criminal history. With the deportation rates going higher than ever the Trump administration shows no signs of stopping any time soon, no matter how many people suffer because of them.