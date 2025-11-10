Donald Trump’s Proposed Monument to Himself Carries a Jaw-Dropping Price Tag — Netizens Call It ‘Ridiculous’

President Donald Trump is one of the most polarizing figures in American politics. He is praised by supporters as a true patriot and criticized by others for his harsh remarks and controversial decisions. Right now, amid an ever-evolving, unpredictable, and concerning political climate in America, Trump is juggling a lot on his plate.

From dealing with the pressure of ending the government shutdown, due to which many federal workers, air traffic controllers and TSA staff have not been paid to answering stark questions from top media channels like CBS about the administration’s credibility, the list is endless. Yet, Donald Trump is more concerned about constructing his ambitious “Arc de Trump,” which would be built across the Potomac River from the Lincoln Memorial.

It’s allegedly something the capital city has never seen before—the estimated cost: a staggering $100 million. While we will let the staggering price tag leave you stunned, Trump has already spent a substantial sum on redoing the interiors of the Oval Office with gold accents and also paving the Rose Garden and redecorating it to his taste.

Who’s paying for this pure propagandist “Arc de Trump?” pic.twitter.com/Txb3BA5sGU — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) October 30, 2025

According to The Atlanta Black Star, Trump’s proposed “Arc de Trump” is planned to be completed by next summer, coinciding with the 250th anniversary of the United States. Whether he plans to pursue proper permits or government approval remains uncertain.

The 79-year-old is set to construct a lavish ballroom, described as a $200 million gold-plated vanity project spanning 90,000 square feet. It is under scrutiny over whether its funding has ties to foreign governments and private donors. The speculation makes sense, looking at the state of the nation when it’s grappling with so much political instability.

A controversy also began in light of the funding claims for the ballroom. YouTube, which Google owns, paid $24.5 million to resolve a longstanding lawsuit brought by Donald Trump. Similarly, Donald Trump’s domestic spending bill, signed in July, includes billions for projects and symbolism aimed at reshaping the capital during his rule.

The “Arc de Trump” is said to draw inspiration from Paris’s Arc de Triomphe and Brooklyn’s Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Memorial Arch. The monument is said to hold a neoclassical design, topped with gilded eagles and a golden winged statue. As the blueprint of the design remains a work in progress, many citizens have questioned both the cost and the symbolism of the project.

“This ridiculous arch proves once again how self-absorbed he is,” one user said on social media. One MSN reader commented, even comparing Trump’s monument ambitions to Adolf Hitler’s unbuilt “Victory Arch.”

Gemma White explains President Trump’s plan to construct a privately funded Arc de Trump in Washington to mark America’s 250th anniversary.#Trump #ArcDeTrump pic.twitter.com/bRmpcpFzb3 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) November 5, 2025

As millions of Americans face cuts to healthcare, food assistance, and disaster relief programs, Trump has redirected hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds towards these flashy historic landmarks. While the whole debate may be a grey area filled with mixed opinions, most of them are negative, questioning the lack of transparency from the administration.

One commenter wrote, “We can spend millions on a ballroom and a monument for a felon, but we can’t find money to feed people. The president is only out for himself.” Another added, “What will it cost taxpayers to restore the East Wing or remove this arch later? He should be billed for it.”

Trump wants to build himself an “Arc de Trump,” & it’s going to cost us a FORTUNE. He’s obsessed with building himself monuments to celebrate his unearned glory & imaginary prestige. Trump sees himself as an emperor/king and wants to celebrate himself like one. — articulate@OuiZ (@OuiZ16) November 5, 2025

Recently, President Trump revealed that he had also replaced the historic Art Deco bathroom in the Lincoln Bedroom in the White House with a lavish black-and-white marble design complete with golden faucets and a chandelier. People also feel that these changes are less about patriotism and more about Trump’s personal vanity, a way to retain the PR spotlight on him.