Donald Trump’s Own Niece Exposes Him! Calls Him a ‘Monster’ With Zero Empathy

Mary Trump is an American psychologist and writer by profession. She is better known to be Donald Trump’s niece. The psychologist has openly criticized her uncle’s moves since the start of his political career. But recently, Mary shocked people when she openly labelled her uncle as a “monster” in a video posted on YouTube.

Mary was born to Linda Lea Clapp and Fred Trump Jr. Fred was Donald Trump’s older brother. This is not the first time Mary has spoken up against her fraternal uncle. In fact, the author even rallied to support Hilary Clinton during her 2016 presidential campaign.

The President’s niece even questioned his ability to lead the country during his first term as president. During a 2020 interview with ABC News, Mary noted how Trump was “utterly incapable of leading this country, and it’s dangerous to allow him to do so.” She even advised her uncle to resign from the position voluntarily.

Mary had also urged to hold her uncle accountable after the infamous Capitol attacks. The 59-year-old spoke about how Donald Trump should be “barred from ever running for public office again” following the 2021 attacks.

The President’s niece did not even leave the opportunity to take a dig at him when he visited McDonald as a part of an impromptu news conference. Mary took to X(formerly known as Twitter) to post a video of her uncle at the Philadelphia outlet of the fast food chain.

In the video, the President stood beside an employee and seemed to observe them as they worked. “Working at a fast food restaurant is incredibly hard work—which is why Donald still isn’t doing it,” the caption accompanying the clip read. Mary also called her uncle a “McIdiot” in the same post.

Mary Trump did not make an effort to hide her disdain towards her uncle during a Q+A round. In the video posted to Mary’s Trump YouTube channel, she was asked if she remembered any instances in which her uncle had ever been nice to any woman in their family.

“Not really,” she said while chuckling at the question. “I mean, not in a deep, genuine way,” Mary added. She went on to explain how she had no intention to create “any sort of compassion” for the President of the States. “Because he’s a monster,” she alleged.

Mary compared Trump’s personality to her aunt and Donald’s sister Maryanne. “Both of them, at one point, did have impulses to be kind, empathetic people, especially Maryanne,” the psychologist noted.

She shared how both her uncle and aunt’s empathy was “deformed” because of her “grandfather’s abuse.” Mary Trump also revealed how Trump’s impulse was really “weak” to begin with. So when his father started “fueling the opposite impulses” it could not withstand.

“There’s literally no kindness or empathy left in this person at all,” Mary claimed. This comment from the psychologist comes after Mary wrote a very opinionated blog about Donald Trump’s address to Congress speech. In the blog, the author labelled Trump’s speech as “grotesque.”