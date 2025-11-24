Donald Trump’s Own Ex-Lawyer Says Constitution Can’t Handle “How Evil He Is”

Ty Cobb, a former Donald Trump White House attorney, issued a warning about “one of the greatest threats to Democracy right now.” On Sunday, Cobb, who served as the lawyer for the White House during the president’s first term, said that Trump’s attacks on the judiciary now represent “one of the greatest threats to our democracy at this stage of the game.”

During his appearance on MS NOW’s The Weekend, Cobb suggested that Congress had been “neutered” not only through its own inaction, but also by Donald Trump‘s attacks. He also stated that Congress had “ceded Trump basically all control.”

“That’s tragic because the way the Constitution is designed, Congress, not the courts, was deemed to be the first wave of resistance to an evil president,” said Ty Cobb, who once served Donald Trump as his boss. Although House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) agreed that it is the POTUS who “dictated everything,” the attorney had a different argument.

Former Trump White House attorney Ty Cobb: “The Constitution is not adequate to deal with a President as evil as Trump—somebody whose desire is to accumulate and abuse power. Trump’s abuses of power are unprecedented.”

He noted that Congress actually “has greater powers than the president” when it comes to its ability to impeach, spend, and declare war. However, it has instead “handed it to Trump in a basket with a bow on it, which is dangerous.”

“The courts don’t have the ability to say what’s best for America. They can’t look at a case that way. They have to say what the Constitution requires, and the Constitution really is not adequate to deal with a president as evil as Trump is, somebody whose desire is to accumulate and abuse power,” said the Trump-employee-turned-critic.

Cobb added, “[By] denigrating the judiciary, Trump is basically trying to weaken one of the only remaining pillars that is standing up to prevent the total authoritarianism that he desires.”

“And that war is very dangerous for us all. We need a very strong judiciary, particularly at this time, where the constitutional stresses are extreme and Trump’s abuses of power are unprecedented.”

🚨 Ty Cobb — Trump's own former White House attorney — isn't holding back: "We have a president ordering his AG to indict his enemies… and the AG says: 'Yes, sir. How fast can I get that done?'" That's not justice. That's regime revenge in broad daylight.

This is not the first time the former White House lawyer has made several explosive claims about Donald Trump. Two weeks ago, amid Republicans’ election losses, Cobb predicted a major MAGA plan. During an appearance on MSNBC’s The Beat Podcast, he noted that Trump’s rampant pardons to people convicted of the 2020 election overturning case hint at something more sinister planned by the MAGA brigade to stay in power beyond 2028.

“So I think, you know, the pardons today really have nothing to do with protecting the individuals involved at all. I mean, they’re ineffectual in that regard. Nobody’s currently under federal indictment, and nobody’s going to be indicted at the end of Trump’s term because the statute of limitations will have run.”

He added, “So totally ineffectual as a matter of law. I think that there’s really very little doubt that the pardons relate a little bit to what happened last Tuesday and the recognition in the White House and in the MAGA world that they may only have a year left of total domination.”