Donald Trump’s New Policy Could Put Thousands of Federal Jobs at Risk

President Donald Trump has revealed some shocking new information over the last few weeks. This rule has not been used by any previous U.S. president. Trump has officially given the green light for his ‘Schedule F,’ signaling a grim future for federal workers.

Trump has invoked the ‘Schedule F’ now called, ‘Schedule Policy/Career.’ It reportedly endangers the jobs of 50,000 “policy influencers” and federal officials. It creates a new category under which senior policy influencers would be classified.

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) website explained Trump’s primary reasons for invoking it. According to the website, the rule’s goal is to strengthen accountability, improve performance, and reinforce a merit-based federal workforce.

Trump's push to gut civil service protections under "Schedule F" would make government a loyalty test — not a meritocracy. Veterans who continue serving as public servants would be forced to swear fealty to Trump — or lose their jobs. That's not democracy. That's dictatorship.

Those affected by the rule include government officials like scientists, bank examiners, policy analysts, IT professionals, and attorneys. Basically, anyone in a position to influence change legally. Whether that field includes law, climate, or even finance – they’re now soon going to be a part of a new category per Trump’s policy.

The website also addresses employers who might use Schedule F as a means to fire employees or reshape their workforce; it strictly prohibits them from doing so.

But, just because there’s a strict no-no on wrongful termination, it doesn’t mean employees are protected from losing their jobs. According to HuffPost, the endgame for the rule was complete accountability to weed out corruption. That’s the same stance the Trump administration and the POTUS himself have assured citizens about.

However, what they didn’t mention is the downside of this that critics point out. Under the Schedule Policy/Career, civil servants lose their civil service protections and that includes the Merit Systems Protection Board.

BREAKING: Trump Reclassifies Federal Workers, Enabling Firings for Disloyalty to His Agenda President Donald Trump, now three months into his second term, has just announced that the Office of Personnel Management will soon issue sweeping new civil service regulations aimed at…

An appeal to the Merit System Board is usually what protects policy-makers and influencers from wrongful termination. Similarly, they won’t have any independent whistleblower protections. Many on social media platforms pointed out the grim-looking future with jobs on the line.

Netizens discussed the newly invoked Schedule Policy/Career which was previously known as Schedule F. There were mixed reactions online with some agreeing with Trump’s move on accountability. And others who thought Trump was doing this to remove anyone who would oppose him on his policies.

That being said, The Guardian cited Brian Kelly’s response about Trump removing those opposing him in policy making. Kelly explained, “If you’re Schedule F and not following the political narrative, you could get fired.”

Things are not looking up for those working in federal organizations, especially because their careers and jobs are now in danger. With soaring grocery prices and healthcare premium hikes, followed by an inflated cost of living, Trump’s new move has only added to the stress of Americans navigating costs.