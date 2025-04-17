Donald Trump’s Mysterious Hand Bruise Reappears—Doctors Explain What’s Likely Causing It

When we mentioned that tabloids have been obsessed with President Donald Trump and his whereabouts, we weren’t joking! From his eating habits to his soft, golden hair to his fake tan, talking about Trump is like accidentally bumping into your ex-boyfriend; you might not like it, but you cannot ignore it.

Recently, a noticeable bruise on Donald Trump’s hand has reignited speculations about his health. The 78-year-old had this bruise on his hand during a recent event at the White House, where Trump presented the prestigious Commander-in-Chief Trophy to the Navy Midshipmen football team, winners of the U.S. college football series among military academies.

According to the outlet Daily Record, pictures from the prestigious event clearly show Trump holding a football with his name on it and a bruise on the back of his right hand. This is the second time a similar mark has been seen on his hand in February 2025.

While it could result from something minor, like bumping his hand, medical experts, according to several sources, say another possibility is that it stems from an IV (intravenous treatment) needle insertion. Dr. Gareth Nye from the University of Salford had previously said the mark could be due to an IV drip. The patch at the time had a green-purple hue, commonly associated with needle-related bruising.

Dr. Nye explained that the bruise was more prominent on the President’s hand due to the thinning of the skin and weaker blood vessels caused by aging. “Bruising is much more common as you age due to the thinning of skin and weakening of blood vessels,” added Dr. Nye.

Other conditions that might cause a prominent bruise include blood-thinning medication or a benign condition known as actinic purpura, which is common in older people with a history of extreme sun damage. This mark was also spotted during Donald Trump’s meeting with El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele in the White House. However, the authorities have not officially confirmed the IV drip or anything related.

This news comes after White House authorities released Trump’s latest medical reports, and he seems to be in ‘excellent health,’ as per the authorities. The Republican candidate underwent a comprehensive physical at Walter Reed Medical Center last Friday. Later, his doctor, Capt. Sean Barbabella, confirmed his excellent health and credited his energetic lifestyle.

Furthermore, as per the report, the President also underwent a neurological checkup, which revealed no abnormalities in his mental status. Trump is 6 feet 3 inches and weighs around 224 pounds (in 2017, he was 215 pounds, so that’s approximately a 4.8% increase in body fat here).

This physical health report was a remarkable comeback to all the trolls who said that Trump was unfit, old, and cynical, with reports of even him suffering from dementia, which is a serious mental illness.

Yet, it’s sad that the media is still looking for reasons to mock the Republican candidate and his age. Who will tell them that the leadership qualities of true leaders have nothing to do with age but are determined by their skill set?

At 78, Donald Trump is still doing a fantastic job compared to most leaders. What’s the big deal if he’s growing old? We cannot undo the inevitable, can we? All we can do is live in the moment, cherish it, and enjoy life’s journey.