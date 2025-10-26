Donald Trump’s Mysterious Friend Who Gave Him $130 Million For Military Pay Finally Revealed

Donald Trump’s mystery friend, who shook the world by donating a fortune of $130 million to him in the name of military pay, has finally been revealed. Well, with the shutdown extending its arms to a never-ending limit, the U.S. President was heavily relieved when a dear friend of his generously supported him with such a massive amount of money, but chose to remain anonymous. However, the identity of such a man of heart is no longer a secret, and a report from the New York Times has confirmed it.

Without beating around the bush anymore, let us tell you that this man is none other than renowned billionaire Timothy Mellon. He happens to be the grandson of financier and former U.S. Treasury Secretary Andrew Mellon. Timothy is currently the heir to the Mellon family’s banking and railroad fortune. The donation was reportedly accepted by the Department of Defense. It was given on the condition that it be ‘used to offset the cost of service members’ salaries and benefits.. As per Defense budget analyst Todd Harrison, this sum would cover about a third of one day’s pay for all active-duty service members.

Timothy Mellon’s Army (formerly US Army), brought to you by the unique leadership styles of Donald Trump. https://t.co/cRxVrG5IL2 — Richard Perlicz 🇺🇸🗽 (@rizzleperizzle) October 25, 2025

Well, Donald Trump, who is known to spend a lot of time rewarding patriots of the nation, took to social media on Saturday, as he acknowledged the efforts of Mellon. While he did not take any name as per the giver’s request, he did not refrain from tagging Timothy as a ‘friend of mine’ and a ‘patriot’.

For the unversed, this has not been the first time that the generous giver has donated handsomely to the needs of the federal government. Back during the 2024 election cycle, he shelled out more than $165 million backing all the republican candidates. It also included a whopping $125 million to a pro-Trump super PAC. Despite his donation, the matter is not so simple, as legal experts have indicated the possibility of other ramifications.

Clearly, Timothy Mellon does have his loyalty in place when it comes to Donald Trump. However, despite all the buzz with his massive donation, the billionaire has chosen to remain silent and refrained from making any comment on the matter.

According to legal experts, the donation may directly violate the Antideficiency Act, which prohibits federal agencies from spending funds not appropriated by Congress. If Trump proceeds to use the freshly received $130 million for military pay, he would be violating one of the most crucial federal policies.

Meanwhile, on the pressing issue of the shutdown in the United States of America, there is no sure-shot end as to when it will be stopped. Citizens have been voicing their dissatisfaction on the matter, especially since it looms a big question mark on the future of many federal workers and their respective departments.

Moreover, with the shutdown being in progress, several departments are facing curtailment in terms of pay cuts and delayed salaries. With the reigning government of the Republicans merely shifting blame to the Democrats, there is rarely any concrete help or resolution that is being pointed out.

In other news, Donald Trump recently kick-started his tour of the Asian countries, with his first stop in Malaysia. Right after landing in the country, the U.S. President ended up stirring controversy once again, after his dance moves to the tunes of music presented to welcome him drew tags of embarrassment from the netizens. This also marks his first public appearance after missing an important event on October 24, something which sparked fresh concerns about his alleged ill-health.