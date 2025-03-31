Donald Trump’s Message to King Charles—What He Said After Key Talk With UK’s PM Keir Starmer

Donald Trump reached out to the UK Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, over the phone. This is right before the Liberation Day on 2nd April. Trump was strategic during his call and did not directly jump to the real agenda. He started the conversation by sending well wishes to King Charles III for his recovery and health. Last week, he was hospitalized amidst Cancer treatment. Doctors have advised him to rest as much as possible and the hospital visit was a part of precautionary measures.

They want to ensure he’s doing fine and the treatment is working. Even though he’s experiencing treatment side effects he is in good spirits. While recovering, he will not be attending royal engagements and focus solely on his health.

A statement was released, “ Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, the King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital,” the statement read. Furthermore, it said the King had returned to the Clarence House and apologized for the inconvenience caused due to his absence.

King Charles in hospital after cancer treatment – but what are the side effects? https://t.co/JxNR4pv8c2 pic.twitter.com/2GIHOsLmmp — The Independent (@Independent) March 28, 2025

Donald Trump took this opportunity to talk about the monarch and enquire about his well-being. He may have thought it would be rude to get directly to the business. The call was originally to discuss the tariff changes, economic implications, and future of the trade.

The US is increasing the tariffs on luxury cars from the UK by 25%. These include car makers like Aston Martin, Jaguar Land Rover, and Rolls-Royce. This seems like a lot and does not guarantee the safeguarding of the economic welfare of the country.

TRUMP ORDERS 25% TARIFFS ON UK STEEL IMPORTS TO THE US, WITHOUT EXEMPTION The industry body UK Steel says it is a “sledgehammer” which could threaten steel exports from Britain, worth around 400 million pounds a year pic.twitter.com/vOxlktldgm — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) March 12, 2025

Besides, Trump has also declared a 20% general tax on other UK products as a response to the VAT rate. It is a bit extreme since Trump has declared economic reform and a trade war with Canada as well.

According to the insiders, the phone call was productive, and there were chances of positive negotiations. There may be a UK-US economic prosperity deal in the upcoming time. Trump has also assigned additional tariffs on aluminum and steel imports which can cause an economic downfall for the UK.

Prime Minister Starmer is hoping for a better deal and to protect the interest of his country. He spoke to the press and told them not to worry as all options will be on the table when it comes to negotiating for the UK. Currently, the British steel industry is already at risk as the UK has failed to get an exemption to the Republican’s global tariffs.

In addition, the UK will be ready to retaliate if the 25% hike goes through so that it won’t be a win-win situation for either of the parties. Hopefully, the Trump administration and the UK Prime Minister will work something out for a better economic deal for both countries.