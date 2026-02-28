Donald Trump’s Long-Standing ‘Denture’ Rumors Aren’t Going To Leave Him Anytime Soon

The saga of the myriad rumors and conspiracy theories surrounding Donald Trump and his presidency seems to be a never-ending affair. Be it his much-talked about administrative policies or the speculations regarding his physical and mental health, controversies have followed Trump like a shadow.

Since his first term at the Oval Office, the 79-year-old has aged considerably, and rumors about him wearing dentures have only grown.

​One of the most obvious signs of the same has been the evident issues he has with pronouncing certain words. Especially during his second term, his delay in speaking some words and phrases has has led to speculation about his teeth and the alleged use of dentures.

BREAKING: Donald Trump cooks up a deeply pathetic explanation for why he was slurring his words and sounded so weird during his disastrous conversation with MAGA billionaire Elon Musk. Some people said it was cognitive decline, others that his dentures were coming loose… “My… pic.twitter.com/uTK38rIspa — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) August 14, 2024

More than critics, social media users have noticed this change in Trump. On X, a user pointed out Trump’s visible lisp while the latter spoke about Nigeria in November 2025. More recently, one of Trump’s speeches at the Champion of Coal event in February 2026 showed more signs of irregularities in his speech.

Another instance of speculation about Trump’s dentures appeared during an interview with Elon Musk. Viewers noted his slurred speech, prompting netizens to comment about his denture troubles. One user wrote, “Can someone fix his dentures please?” Surprisingly, this comment even led the chatbot Grok to spark a trending discussion titled “Trump’s Dentures In Discussion Amid Speech.”

just realise donald trump is wearing dentures LMAO pic.twitter.com/HCTJG5NHLI — surge (@resurgenc) December 3, 2024

The debate on Trump’s teeth began back in 2017. His press secretary at the time, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, dismissed rumors of dentures by blaming a dry throat. Despite this, the slur in Trump’s speech never went away. His smile eventually added to the debate and created more confusion.

Trump’s teeth became a comparison post on Instagram when dental expert Dr. Omar Nijem offered a play-by-play of the noticeable changes. Compared to his younger years, the president’s teeth appeared bigger and whiter. Trump’s use of heavy bronzer as part of his makeup also made the shade of his teeth more evident.

Donald Trump forgot his dentures for his interview with Elon Musk, but he’s got his diamond cufflinks…a man of the people 🙄😂 More than 1 billion people are laughing at you two 🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/CdlRcJoqNi — Brad Bo 🇺🇸 (@BradBeauregardJ) August 13, 2024

Fast forward to February 2026, Trump’s zero-makeup look at Dan Scavino’s wedding renewed the speculations once again. While it was the president’s pale-faced appearance which grabbed attention, many could not wrap their heads around the fact that his gums were easily visible and his teeth appeared in their natural, not-so-white shade.

Many speculated that the 79-year-old may have left his dentures behind to attend the event.

​Commenting on the peculiarity, one observer on social media said, “Trump also forgot to put in his brilliantly white dentures!” Despite all this, no comments have been made yet by the president, the White House or his cabinet, regarding the same.