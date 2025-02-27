Donald Trump’s Latest White House Photo Is ‘Creeping’ People Out For This SHOCKING Reason!

If you thought people were only interested in Donald Trump’s White House stories, you were wrong! The internet is obsessed with him in a very unusual way. As one of the most famous presidents in the history of the U.S., netizens love to scrutinize the 78-year-old man. In recent news, social media users have been buzzing over a recent photo of Donald Trump at the White House, pointing out a detail in the background that many find ‘creepy.’

The image shows Trump standing in front of five portraits of former presidents while holding a model plane. However, a closer look at the left-hand side of the photo, just behind Trump’s right shoulder, reveals an ornate gold-framed mirror reflecting none other than Tesla founder Elon Musk.

As per the outlet called Tyla, Eagle-eyed fans took to X and remarked, “This is easily one of the funniest pictures I’ve ever seen.” Another reacted with, “Creepy AF!!!” while a third agreed, saying, “That is so creepy.

This notable, weird picture surfaced online after reports of Elon Musk and Donald Trump’s united leadership were seen in a joint interview with Fox News, which aired last week. The interview saw the duo take the opportunity to praise one another, with Musk gushing, “I love the president; I just want to be clear about that.”

Later, President Trump also returned the favor and described the billionaire businessman magnate as kind and caring. He added, “This guy’s a brilliant guy. He’s a great guy. He’s got a tremendous and scientific imagination. As many of you know, both individuals have an initial history of having a relationship marked by moments of alignment and periods of tension.

By popular demand, THIS very special Overture One model is now available for pre-order in the @boomaero Merch store! And these models are made in America! pic.twitter.com/MLlaTsz9Mz — Blake Scholl 🛫 (@bscholl) February 25, 2025

Toward the end of the joint interview, Elon Musk also addressed his views about the Trump derangement syndrome (TDS)—a phrase used by Trump followers to define people who strongly oppose him, often indicating irrational or excessive hatred. Moreover, when Donald Trump began his term in 2016, Musk had different opinions on certain Trump policies, specifically on environmental issues like climate change.

This started after Trump decided to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement and resigned from both advisory councils in June 2017. However, he still maintained a neutral stance in most political matters and spoke skillfully to the media. As of 2025, news reports assert that Elon Musk is now working closely with Donald Trump’s administration as an adviser.

For instance, Musk is the volunteer head of DOGE, which is a new position in a new department created by Trump. Furthermore, Elon Musk has also been handed the responsibility to speed up the manufacturing process of two Air Force One planes, which were supposed to be delivered during Trump’s last term.

Meanwhile, several people seem happy that Donald Trump and Elon Musk have joined hands to work towards making America great again; several others were also unhappy and asserted that Elon Musk has been handed over too much power in too little time.