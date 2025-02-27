Donald Trump’s Latest Body Language Speaks Volumes – Here’s What It’s Telling Us!

Donald Trump’s return to the White House has already made some major noise. From his avalanches of shocking executive orders to his controversial tariffs, the president has made sure the world knows about his comeback. However, it’s not all just politics, Trump has once again brought along his famous body language, although there’s a major change this time.

Donald Trump is known for his extraordinary approach to meeting leaders from around the world. He poses with an “alpha-male” posture, almost attempting to dominate the other person. He is famous for his iconic “death grip” handshakes, chest puffs, and back slaps. Some of these mannerisms were on display when the U.S. president met his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

The clips from their White House hang-out went viral online for many reasons, but the highlight was Trump’s body language. Macron, having met the American president before, is well-acquainted with his techniques. So, he seemed prepared with his counter-measures to prevent Trump from being the alpha.

The two already had a few encounters: their interaction at the 2017 Nato summit is memorable. Macron wanted to show his power that day, so he gripped Trump’s hand so intensely that his jaw clenched. The U.S. president was visibly distressed and his knuckles turned white, leaving indents. Later, Mr. President admitted, “My handshake with him was not innocent.”

But their recent meeting was different. Trump and Macron were cordial but adversarial at first. But soon both engaged in a playful “passive-aggressive” interaction, with both trying to gain the upper hand. They were seen engaging in an unusually long handshake, there were also knee-touching, awkwardly-held hands, and fumbling hands. If the White House HR department were alive, they would have interrupted.

Analyzing their very different interaction, behavioral psychologist and founder of consultancy Laughology, Stephanie Davies explained, “There is an initial tussle, almost as if they’re about to play thumb wars which is a testing move to see who’s in charge. Then there’s a hug and backslapping, but it’s Trump who pulls Macron in, dominating and asserting his masculinity.”

Davies noted that the American president’s usual techniques were on display that day, “Later, when they are sitting together there is a lot of manspreading as each of them tries to own the space.” The expert further added that Macron seemed playful and affectionate, “borderline flirting – possibly deliberately, as Trump seems to enjoy it,” said Davies.

#Macron put his hand on #Trump‘s knee. The #US president did the same in response, but Macron immediately removed it After that, the leaders of the countries sat simply holding hands pic.twitter.com/c6x1WCh617 — Koba (@Roberto05246129) February 24, 2025

Meanwhile, communication and body language expert Judi James explains that Trump’s mannerisms have changed a lot since his first time around, revealing that he also had a shift in his state of mind. “He seems to have finally shucked off what looked like the Imposter Syndrome and relaxed more into his status and power – dropping all the showboating and sharing the stage and the spotlight, notably with Musk,” James noted. She further elaborated that his famous clamped handshakes, brutal postures, and exaggerated back slaps have kind of disappeared since he returned for his second term in the office.

However, Judi also notes that “Trump’s muscle memory came into play,” when he met with Emmanuel Macron. The French president knew exactly how to provoke him, thanks to their previous encounters. “He joined in the power battle, even slapping his hand on Macron’s knee twice in a bid to register authority,” says Judy.

President Donald J. Trump and French President @EmmanuelMacron 🇺🇸🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/N4eGfLaSfW — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 24, 2025

Another body language expert, Carole Railton admits that President Donald Trump is more confident this time. “When he was sitting with Macron, he held his hands together, pointing down between his legs in a downward steeple pose, which signifies confidence. His mannerisms have changed. He used to hold his hands up in front of his chest, like a boxer. He’d come from an aggressive stance. He doesn’t do that anymore and is far more composed.”

Trump’s next big meeting is with Keir Starmer. The UK prime minister will need to “avoid any active signaling,” says Carole, warning that the POTUS will otherwise dominate him.