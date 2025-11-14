Donald Trump’s Health Update Gets an ‘Important Announcement’ Boost From Fox News

Donald Trump’s health has faced more scrutiny lately than even his political decisions. Critics of the 79-year-old U.S. President have left no stone unturned in speculating about him being physically unfit for the position. In fact, some of his recent appearances did spark questions about his overall well-being.

A recurring bruise concealed with makeup, along with swollen ankles and other visible changes, led many to question his health. There was also the case of Trump dozing off in the middle of a bill signing, earning scathing remarks from the Democrats. It was speculated that either the President was really ill, or that the Trump government was used to witnessing such lapses. The White House has continually dismissed such speculations. The most recent statement on the matter even interrupted Fox News’ live broadcast.

So ‘healthy’ Trump is having MRI scans and he doesn’t know why 🙄 — David Usher (@NewYork_Skyline) November 14, 2025

For the unversed, Donald Trump confirmed undergoing an MRI scan at Walter Reed National Medical Center in October. Speaking with the BBC, he described the procedure as “I got an MRI. It was perfect.” Fast forward now, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was redirected to the findings of this MRI scan once more. Divulging additional details, she set the record straight and concluded that Trump had been found in ‘exceptional physical health’, contradictory to popular beliefs.

In her words, “As stated in the memo provided on October 10, President Trump received advanced imaging at Walter Reed Medical Center as part of his routine physical examination. The full results were reviewed by attending radiologists and consultants, and all agreed that President Trump is in exceptional physical health, which I know all of you will see with your own eyes later this evening when he opens up his dinner to the press, and perhaps you will see him when he signs the bill to reopen the federal government. So stay tuned for plans for that.”

Well, critics of DT had been skeptical about him undergoing an MRI scan, to be anything remotely linked to a routine checkup. For instance, U.S. journalist Ed Krassenstein was the first one to allege that an MRI is only done when there’s a particular health concern that requires close inspection. Explaining his stance on X, the journo had written “BREAKING. Trump admits that he was given an MRI during his October visit to Walter Reed. MRIs are not routine. They are given when a problem is suspected or to rule out a condition. We need more transparency. Why was the MRI given?”

Trump fell asleep during a press conference

He went for an MRI that has not been explained

He puts makeup on his hand with bruises

Right side of his face droops

You are covering up https://t.co/HkDvb45z1o pic.twitter.com/ZGnlZWQNjr — citizen duane (@DuaneCitizen) November 14, 2025

As expected, the clarifications demanded by the journalist were echoed by several other social media users. It must be noted that Donald Trump made his second visit to the particular medical facility for a checkup. Now the regularity of his checkups, along with the choice of getting an advanced imaging performed, has led many to believe that his health concerns are far more serious than being let on. Interestingly, initially in the year 2025, White House revealed that the President had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.

Karoline Leavitt then offered a more detailed explanation of the particular medical condition and why Donald Trump opted for it. Drawing attention to his frequently spotted swollen ankles and feet, the Madam Press Secretary revealed that the U.S. President had noticed it first and sought medical attention immediately.

Explaining about the condition itself, she admitted that it develops when the veins in the legs do not supply adequate blood back to the heart. This leads to excessive accumulation in the lower extremities. Leavitt added that the condition is ‘benign and common’ among older adults, and Trump is no exception.