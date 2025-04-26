Donald Trump’s Grandkids Are All Into This One Healthy Habit—It’s High Time Grandpa Tried It Too!

Donald Trump and McDonald’s are practically synonymous—his love for fast food is no secret. But apparently, his grandkids have not inherited those taste buds from him. And if they did, they would keep it in check.

Trump’s grandkids are being raised in a world of political legacy and privilege. But it seems they are on a whole different route, at least healthwise. This route is filled with fitness regimens, clean food, and healthier habits.

Trump’s food habits have never been a secret. He has publicly acknowledged his love of KFC, McDonald’s, and Diet Coke. He has earlier mocked fitness regimes and called exercise “a waste of energy.”

Every year during his health checkups, his weight is recorded substantially lower than what everyone else believes. His doctors gave credit to his “excellent genes” and “strong constitution”. His fitness and dexterity were consistently highlighted in his health reports during his first term and in his latest report, too.

DID THEY LIE ABOUT HIS WEIGHT? According to the official documents from Trump’s medical exam at Walter Reid, he only weighs 224 pounds. Your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/DtHCqcplXz — Lovable Liberal and his Old English sheepdog (@DougWahl1) April 13, 2025

However, other health professionals have long questioned these behaviours. Trump has never placed much trust in those critics.

His grandkids are youthful, energetic, and seemingly committed to leading healthy lives. Many of Trump’s grandchildren are reportedly adopting contemporary wellness practices. This new generation of Trump appears to be setting its own rules when it comes to fitness and eating habits. These kids are known to play several sports, too. They engage in sports and exercise frequently and tend to choose healthier foods.

These food habits and health concerns are not just family quirks. They tell a story of how American society is changing. These minor habits offer a glimpse towards the larger picture of socio-economic changes.

Not necessarily a reception worthy of champions. 🙄🙄 Trump “personally paid for this food from his favorite fast food places bc most of the WH staff are furloughed” according to Sarah Sanders right eye. pic.twitter.com/0PaXT97gXM — Koko ✊🏼✊🏽✊🏿 (@Kokomothegreat) January 15, 2019

A broader change in American culture is reflected in the age gap between Trump and his grandkids. Gen Z and Millennials are much more concerned about their health. Many Millennials are now parents, and some younger ones fall into Gen Z. Given their penchant for healthy and clean eating, it is understandable if they instill the same habits in their kids, too.

Their kids can enjoy a smoothie bowl, count their steps, monitor their sleep, and read nutrition labels.

Trump’s grandchildren’s healthy lifestyle choices sound more like a result of their upbringing rather than any deliberate rejection of their grandfather’s methods. After all, they are growing up in an era where wellness is both an aim and a way of life. Even social media is filled with green drinks and yoga poses.

Trump’s granddaughter Kai, 17, steals show at RNC, says ‘loving and caring’ ex-prez calls her at school ‘to ask how my golf game is going’ https://t.co/zDKMrzyZhH pic.twitter.com/tYHsWb2rqi — New York Post (@nypost) July 18, 2024

However, the difference is noticeable. Given their family name and the sharp contrast with Donald Trump’s public persona, kids rebel in a way.

This story also has a very hopeful aspect. It shows that the future is not necessarily determined by familial heritage.

While this starts with eating habits, it hints at deeper shifts in values and mindset. One can always hope that the coming generation is more kind and open than the one in power right now.

We know Donald Trump will not exchange his Big Macs for green tea anytime soon. However, the fact that a new generation of Trumps is giving new meaning to strength, health, and discipline is kind of inspiring.