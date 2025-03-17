Donald Trump’s Glitzy Oval Office Makeover Draws Major Backlash—Netizens Say, “Elected A President, Not King Tut”

Donald Trump is being grilled by netizens for giving the Oval Office a facelift, with critics calling the makeover “tacky” and “absolutely sickening.” Tenured public servant Chris Jackson called Trump out for altering aspects of the Oval Office, exclaiming that “nothing is safe from his gaudy obsession.”

Trump’s Oval Office makeover just keeps getting tackier. Now, he’s attached gold junk to the fireplace mantle—because apparently, nothing is safe from his gaudy obsession. Portraits, tacky gold fixtures, and zero taste. Absolutely sickening. pic.twitter.com/FQqlXgOKmZ — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) March 14, 2025

In an X (formerly Twitter) post that had a video of the renovated Oval Office attached to it, Jackson said, “Trump’s Oval Office makeover just keeps getting tackier. Now, he’s attached gold junk to the fireplace mantle—because apparently, nothing is safe from his gaudy obsession. Portraits, tacky gold fixtures, and zero taste. Absolutely sickening.”

Here’s a video they posted about it. Absolutely hideous. pic.twitter.com/AZxnoF99LL — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) March 14, 2025

Users soon banded with Jackson, with one person writing, “He’s s–ng it up to look like Mar A Lago. He’s never felt comfortable in the White House. He has no regard for history or tradition. He should just go to his little swamp and stay there, play golf, and stop trying to kill America.”

Another took jabs at the prevalence of gold in the makeover, saying, “That was one of the first things I noticed when I saw this on TV. I thought it was extremely tacky. I thought the country had elected a President, not King Tut.”

People were also quick to notice that Donald Trump had removed an invaluable plant that was a part of the Oval Office from the JFK era. The grape ivy, which is said to have been a gift from the Irish ambassador to former President John F. Kennedy, has an honorable mention in a TIME article. An excerpt from the article reads, “No other in history has been more photographed, more glimpsed in person by the world’s high and mighty, more privy (if a plant can be privy) to the portentous intimacies of world politics.”

Commenting about the plant’s removal, a user said, “That green plant he removed was given to JFK from the Irish ambassador.” Another comment echoed a similar sentiment, expressing concerns about the safety of the plant. It read, “Why can’t the white house just come out and say the plant is safe? There have been requests asking about it and zero answer. That plant has been in the Oval Office for decades and has a great history and tradition. It was there in Trump’s 1st term even. Why not leave it?”

Another user took a sarcastic jibe at Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s interests in conducting an audit of the gold reserve in Fort Know, saying, “Is this why Trump’s been asking about Ft. Knox gold? If any’s really ‘missing’, check the Oval Office first.”