Donald Trump’s Former VP’s Unexpected Career Stint Shocks Everyone

Mike Pence was the first Vice President during Donald Trump‘s first term as the president. However, after January 2021, he was on the outs with the Trump administration since Trump supporters got into the Capitol to threaten the lawmakers with violence and certify the election.

One of the lawmakers was Mike Pence, who refused to break protocol that would have made Trump president over Joe Biden, the true winner.

After this, Pence and Trump did not get along; meanwhile, Trump had some choice words for him. This left Pence alone and forced to navigate his political moves without MAGA. It looks like Pence still has the calibre to land a prestigious job and stay in the news.

September 2025 marked Pence’s joining the ranks of educators at the Schar School of Policy and Government, as per the George Mason University press release. He’ll be taking the role of Professor of Practice starting classes in 2026.

Mike Pence will be holding seminars based on his career experience. Mark J. Rozell adds, “His disciplined approach … and his deeply rooted conservative philosophy provide a principled framework.” So, Pence can contribute to the lectures with his knowledge and experience.

Pence has been busy ever since parting ways with the MAGA administration, which has helped him score this job and enhance his wisdom. There’s no clear indication as to whether Pence and Trump’s relationship will improve any time soon.

However, his new career shift as a professor will keep him occupied. Moreover, he can reflect back on his wine as the former VP and his role in the White House. Apart from this, he can shed light on being the former governor of Indiana and his political contributions in his lectures.

Meanwhile, he has also been on podcasts and interviews, giving advice to the current MAGA administration. When JD Vance was chosen as the VP after the 2024 elections, Pence chimed in to give Vance advice and a word of caution.

His two-word advice, “Be prepared,” was ample warning as well as good advice for Vance. He also spoke on CNN with Kaitlan Collins about Trump and his policies affecting people.

Mike Pence’s new role as a professor comes as many MAGA supporters are leaving Trump due to controversies and the party’s uncertain future. Now, Mike Pence may have a thing or two to contribute to that decision.