Donald Trump’s ‘Foamy Saliva’ Video Sparks Health Speculations Amid Legal Battles: "Rabid Don"

A new video released by Donald Trump’s campaign, intended to rally his followers, has been flagged by several users for an intriguing detail— his 'foamy saliva', which led to rampant speculation about his health. A liberal social media account, @patriottakes, was among the first to highlight the issue on X. They captioned the clip, "Trump spitting while telling his followers to vote for him. Instead of reshooting the video, his campaign just ran with it…Trump also struggled with foamy saliva during his video...a sign of health issues."

Trump also struggled with foamy saliva during his video. Trump just plowed through it. His campaign chose not to reshoot the video.



Foamy saliva can be a sign of health issues.

As per Raw Story, a user, @JLVsTW1, commented, "That’s totally cotton mouth from the amphetamines." GOP strategist, Jeff Timmer, quipped, "Let’s agree to call him Old Yeller from now on," while The Lincoln Project's, Rick Wilson, dubbed the former president, 'Rabid Don.' In light of Trump's hush money trial involving adult film star, Stormy Daniels, another user, @donsense, remarked, "Trump also dated Foamy Saliva. He met her at a golf tournament. I think it was at the Mushroom Head Open."

As the comments poured in, a user, @mediapolitic, opined, "It’s not rabies, but one can hope." User @wilonab pointed out, "Some health conditions can make it difficult for a person to swallow, causing saliva to pool in the mouth and become foamy. In other cases, excess fluid in the lungs can mix with air and create foam that comes out of the mouth."

Meanwhile, a user asserted, "You are what you eat." Trump is famously known for his bizarre food choices. Former Trump campaign manager, Cory Lewandowski, once wrote, “[Ensuring] the orchestrating and timing of Mr. Trump’s meals was as important as any other aspect of his march to the presidency...on Trump Force One, there were four major food groups: McDonald’s, Kentucky Fried Chicken, pizza, and diet coke.”

As per TIME, the waiters serving Trump are aware of his personal preferences, bringing him diet coke while others at dinner get served water. With his chicken, the ex-president is allegedly given an extra dish of sauce and for dessert, he gets two scoops of vanilla ice cream with his usual chocolate cream pie, while others get a single scoop.

Meanwhile, Trump’s legal battles continue to escalate. On Monday, his attorneys requested a New York judge to lift the gag order imposed during Trump’s hush money trial. Todd Blanche wrote, “...the stated bases for the gag order no longer exist…Now that the trial is concluded, the concerns articulated by the government and the Court do not justify continued restrictions on the First Amendment rights of President Trump.” They highlighted Trump’s "constitutional mandate for unrestrained campaign advocacy," pointing to public comments from President Joe Biden and ongoing criticisms from key witnesses, Michael Cohen and Daniels. As per NBC News, Trump earlier claimed, “This is all done by Biden and his people. This is done by Washington. No one has ever seen anything like this. This is a scam, this is a rigged trial. It shouldn’t have been in that venue. We shouldn’t have had that judge.”