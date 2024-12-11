Donald Trump’s Ex-Wife Marla Maples Made a Bizarre Remark About Melania at Tiffany’s Wedding

Donald Trump’s second wife Marla Maples, sparked speculation with a surprising comment during their daughter Tiffany Trump's wedding speech. In a heartfelt speech, she addressed the Trump family dynamics, and the unusual relationship she shares with Melania Trump, and conveyed her appreciation for the family’s support over the years.

According to reports, she said, "I just want to thank your wonderful father, Donald, and the beautiful Melania and all the family for holding so close to Tiffany throughout the years. It's been a bit of a ride for everyone, but the warmth you all share is what holds this family together." The mention of Melania as ‘beautiful’ and the acknowledgment of family bonds, raised eyebrows for many for its unconventionality. Maples and Melania, who are uniquely tied through their relationships with Donald, have occasionally been spotted together in seemingly amicable settings, such as a Mar-a-Lago dinner and Easter celebrations, as reported by Irish Star.

The two women share notable similarities. Both are former models with a shared passion for philanthropy— Maples through her several initiatives, and Melania through her Be Best program. Maples, a proud mother often shares updates about Tiffany online. Similarly, Melania is protective of her teenage son, Barron Trump.

Maples met Donald in 1985 while he was still married to his first wife, Ivana Trump. What began as a secret friendship evolved into a highly publicized affair, culminating in a dramatic confrontation with Ivana during a holiday in Aspen. Maples recalled, “She couldn’t pronounce my name, but she was asking me if I was Moola or whatever…and she just asked if I was the one who had been loving her husband for years…I didn’t want to scream…I have a happy marriage. I am very happy. Stay away from him! Stay away from us!” She later revealed, “It was obvious [Ivana] wasn’t happy…” The fallout led to Donald’s divorce from Ivana in 1992. Maples and Donald’s relationship continued amid a media frenzy, and in 1993, they welcomed their daughter, Tiffany, as reported by People magazine.

Later that year, they married in a lavish ceremony at the Plaza Hotel, attended by 1,000 guests. However, their marriage lasted only three years. The couple separated in 1997, citing differences in their parenting approaches and worldviews. Despite a contentious divorce, which included disputes over their prenuptial agreement, Maples walked away with $1 million and later auctioned off her engagement ring to fund personal endeavors. Over time, the two reconciled, maintaining a friendly relationship and even celebrating holidays together. She remarked, “I laugh when people think I walked away with a fortune.” Meanwhile, Melania married Donald in 2005 after having met him at a New York event, where Donald interestingly was on a date with another woman.