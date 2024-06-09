Donald Trump’s Dad Once Shared This Great Piece of Advice About How to Be Successful

Former president Donald Trump often credits his father, Fred Trump, for teaching him the principles of success. Fred Trump, a real estate mogul and self-made millionaire, left an indelible mark on Donald not only through his business acumen but also with his life lessons and advice. Fred was born to German immigrants, Fred Trump developed a strong work ethic from an early age. By the age of 10, he was already working as a butcher’s delivery boy, and by 21, he had founded a construction company with his mother. Throughout his lifetime, Fred accumulated a staggering amount of around $300 million, by developing housing for middle-class families in Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island.

As per CNBC, one of Donald’s dad Fred's most memorable pieces of work, highlighted in Trump Revealed, a biography by Washington Post reporters, came when he accepted the Horatio Alger Award for overcoming adversity. He said, "You must like what you do. You must pick out the right business or profession. You must learn all about it. ... Nine out of 10 people don’t like what they do. And in not liking what they do, they lose." Although he wasn’t the only one with similar advice. Napoleon Hill, in his 1939 classic Think and Grow Rich, wrote, "No man can succeed in a line of endeavor which he does not like…The most essential step in the marketing of personal services is that of selecting an occupation into which you can throw yourself wholeheartedly.” Moreover, Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple, reiterated this during his 2005 commencement address at Stanford University. He remarked, “The only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking. Don’t settle. As with all matters of the heart, you’ll know when you find it.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeffrey Asher

As per the reports of The Hill, despite his success, Fred was surrounded by controversies, especially the 1970s racial discrimination case involving his company. The case was known as one of the largest discrimination cases of that era. It was alleged that his company discriminated against African Americans and Puerto Ricans.

🚨Flashback



In 2018, Dr. Elysa Braunstein, the daughter of Dr. Larry Braunstein, told the NYT that her father, who was one of Fred Trump’s tenants at the time, diagnosed Donald Trump with bone spurs during the Vietnam War as a 'favor':



"What he got was access to Fred Trump. If… pic.twitter.com/eZSJ2dLQQo — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 7, 2024

Back then, one employee told investigators, “I asked Fred Trump what his policy was regarding minorities and he said it was absolutely against the law to discriminate. At a later time during my two weeks at [one Trump building], Fred Trump told me not to rent to blacks,” said the unnamed employee, who was eventually fired. [Trump] also wanted me to get rid of the blacks that were in the building by telling them cheap housing was available for them at only $500 down payment, which Trump would offer to pay himself. Trump didn’t tell me where this housing was located.”