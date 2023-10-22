Former President Donald Trump has been leaving his fellow Republicans in the dust as sources confirm he’s way ahead of them in finances for the Third Quarter. Despite having legal troubles to battle, Trump has seemingly become unstoppable when gaining support for his campaign. He has been slammed with one legal battle after the other but remains as persistent as possible, eager to get re-elected as the next President of the United States. This new information revealing how he is financially ahead of his competitors may just be a catalyst for them to up their game for the next quarter.

Given that Trump has a high level of financial intellect which has molded him to be a great businessman. He hasn’t just used his intelligence in the money world for his personal endeavors and investments but also managed to make it a great tool in the realm of the political campaign world. According to Politico, Trump has reportedly earned a whopping $24.5 Million in funds for his campaign in the third quarter alone. Which is practically way over what his fellow Republican rivals in the game have earned in their respective primaries.

"Former President Donald Trump’s campaign said Wednesday that the Republican presidential frontrunner raised more than $45.5 million for his political operation during the third quarter of this year, improving his haul over the previous three-month period.



His campaign credited… pic.twitter.com/VrMiggoGs9 — Dawn Evans (@evans_dawn41321) October 5, 2023

For instance, as per NBC, in comparison to Florida’s Governor, Ron DeSantis, Trump allegedly has seven times the amount of his earnings, which has been recorded to be $5 Million, as per sources. Others such as Nikki Haley’s team have made $9.1 Million whereas, Senator Tim Scott holds onto the second place with $11.6 Million at his disposal. Concerning Sen. Scott, although his financial numbers were way up there, through the two quarters his earnings have appeared to have dropped. In the second quarter, Sen. Scott earned a total of $5.9 Million whereas, in the third quarter, it was calculated to be much less than that: $4.6 Million.

Coming back to former President Trump, his Third Quarter numbers according to a Sunday night filing with the Federal Election Commission is said to be the highest of both quarters. For the first one, his numbers stand at a solid $14.4 Million, the second quarter got stronger with $17.7 Million. The third as mentioned surpassed both. The rate of acceleration of how the money graph has simply climbed and is possibly continuing to do so seems truly astounding. At the same time, this possibly isn’t such great news to his rivals.

Republican Consultant Dave Carney shared his thoughts and insights about Trump’s rapid progression with respect to finances. “All political elites want him to run out of money and keep hoping something bad is gonna happen. And he just continues to chug along and improve,” said Carney. He concluded by noting that Trump is only gonna continue to “roll forward” as there’s a lack of uncertainty “across six or seven people” who are perhaps wondering how to tackle this newfound dilemma against Trump.

